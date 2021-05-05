Area sports

BSC NO. 2 SEED FOR MON-DAK CONFERENCE TOURNEY
Bismarck State College is the No. 2 seed for the Mon-Dak Conference baseball tournament, set for this weekend at Ardean Aafedt Stadium in Williston.
Miles is the top seed and the Mystics the No. seed. Each gets an opening-round bye on Friday, May 7.
The tournament opens at 10 a.m. on Friday with No. 4 seed Williston State taking on No. 5 Lake Region State at 10 a.m. and No. 3 Dawson squaring off with No. 6 Dakota College-Bottineau at 12:30 p.m.
Miles takes on the WSC/LRSC winner at 3 p.m., with BSC facing the Dawson/DCB winner at 5:30 p.m.
The double-elimination tournament runs through the weekend with the championship game set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, with a second title game (if necessary) set for Monday at 10 a.m.
The top three teams in the Mon-Dak tournament advance to the NJCAA 13 tournament May 15-16 at the East winner, either Bay College or Dakota County Technical College.
MON-DAK HONORS LEAPALDT
Kyle Leapaldt of Bismarck State College was named the Mon-Dak Conference baseball player of the week.
The Carrington product hit .524 (13 for 24) in leading the Mystics to seven wins in eight games last week. The sophomore shortstop/pitcher’s line included one double, five homers, 12 RBIs, 19 runs scored, four walks, three hit by pitches and one win on the mound.
The Mon-Dak softball player of the week was Miles freshman outfielder Autumn Porter.
U-MARY WOMEN NINTH IN NATIONAL TRACK RANKINGS
With one week to go before the start of the championship season, the University of Mary women’s track team is ninth in the NCAA Division II national rankings.
The Marauders have been rated in the top 10 for three consecutive weeks and in the nation’s Top 25 the past four polls.
Two U-Mary athletes have combined to post three NCAA automatic qualifying marks to earn a trip to the national meet on May 27-29 in Allendale, Mich. Ida Narbuvoll ranks second in the nation in the 10,000 meters and fourth in the 5,000. D’Andra Morris has the nation’s best mark in the triple jump.
Nine Marauders have combined to post 13 automatic or provisional qualifying marks this spring.
U-Mary wraps up the regular season on Thursday at the Dickinson State Last Chance Meet. The NSIC outdoor meet is May 13-15 in Duluth, Minn.
SHALOOB RECORDS ACE AT PRAIRIE WEST
Bill Shaloob recorded a hole in one on Sunday at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan.
Shaloob aced the 148-yard hole No. 15 using a 26-degree rescue club.
Witnesses were Gary Reile, Tom Reim, Brad Olsen and Jerry Dockter.