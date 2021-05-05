 Skip to main content
Area sports
agate

Area sports

COLLEGE BASEBALL

MON-DAK TOURNAMENT

May 7-10 at Ardean Aafedt Stadium, Williston

Friday, May 7

Game 1: #4 Williston State vs. #5 Lake Region State, 10 a.m.

Game 2: #3 Dawson vs. #6 Dakota College-Bottineau, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: #1 Miles vs. Winner Game 1, 3 p.m.

Game 4: #2 Bismarck State vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Game 9: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, May 10

Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

BISMARCK 25-17, WILLISTON 3-1

(Tuesday at Williston)

Bismarck 25, Williston 3

Bismarck;673;90;-;25;18;2

Williston;003;00;-;3;5;2

W – Macie Lemar. L – N/A. HR – None.

Highlights: Bis – Ashlee Potter 4-for-5, 2 doubles, 4 R, RBI; Paige Hanson 2-for-2, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Brielle Wrangham 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Lemar 3 R; Sydney Gerving 2-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jersey Berg 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 4 R, 3 RBIs; Caitlyn Dannenfelzer 3-for-4, triple, 3 R, 7 RBIs; Delaney Ziegler 1-for-2, double, R, 3 RBIs. Will – Kierra Slage 2-for-3, R, RBI; Svannah Douglas 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs.

Bismarck 17, Williston 1

Bismarck;125;72;-;17;16;1

Williston;000;01;-;1;2;0

W – Logan Gronberg. L – Savannah Douglas. HR – Bis: Sydney Gerving, Gronberg.

Highlights: Bis – Payton Gerving 2-for-4, double, triple, R; Gronberg 4-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs, 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 SOs; Paige Hanson 1-for-3, 2 R; Macie Lemar 1-for-2, double, 3 R; S.Gerving 2-for-2, double, HR, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Cameron Schmidt 2 R, 2 RBIs; Delaney Ziegler 2-for-3, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Mia Hinsz 3-for-4, R, RBI. Will – Douglas 1-for-2 triple, R.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

LEGACY 7, JAMESTOWN 2

Tuesday

Singles

No. 1: Phoebe Olson, JHS def. Camaryn Beasley, 6-3, 6-2. No. 2: Sierra Knoll, LHS def. Lauryn Hibl 6-0, 6-1. No. 3: Kristin Ness, LHS def. Cora Wolsky, 6-3, 7-5. No. 4: Aleah McPherson, LHS def. Olivia Schriock, 6-4, 6-1. No. 5: Chelsa Krom, LHS def. Grace LeFevre 6-3, 6-2. No. 6: Anna Sorenson, LHS def. Mya Henderson, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1: Olson/Hebl def. Knoll/Beasley, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (0). No. 2: McPherson/Krom def. Wolsky, LeFevre, 6-0, 7-6 (1). No. 3: Ness/Autym Humann def. Schriock/Maleeka Kramlich, 6-2, 6-4.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

z-Aberdeen;47;4;1;95

x-Bismarck;27;19;6;60

Minot;23;23;6;52

Minn. Wilderness;21;25;4;46

Austin;18;26;8;44

St. Cloud;21;29;1;43

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Janesville;28;11;3;59

x-Minn. Magicians;23;17;3;49

x-Fairbanks;22;19;3;47

x-Kenai River;21;22;2;44

Chippewa Falls;11;26;5;27

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Johnstown;35;10;5;75

x-Maine;33;19;2;68

New Jersey;26;19;7;59

Maryland;23;20;8;54

NE Generals;19;29;6;44

Danbury;18;24;5;41

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Shreveport;36;10;6;78

x-Lone Star;35;16;1;71

x-Wichita Falls;27;17;7;61

x-Amarillo;27;17;8;62

New Mexico;18;29;4;40

Odessa;12;34;6;30

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched regular season title

Tuesday, May 4

New Jersey 5, Danbury 4, SO

Thursday, May 6

Janesville at Chippewa Falls

Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness

Friday, May 7

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Northeast Generals

Danbury at Maine

Odessa at Wichita Falls

St. Cloud at Austin

Janesville at Chippewa Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

Aberdeen at Minnesota Wilderness

Lone Star at New Mexico

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Saturday, May 8

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Danbury at Maine

Maryland at Johnstown

New Jersey at Northeast Generals

Minnesota Magicians at St. Cloud

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Janesville at Chippewa Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

Aberdeen at Minnesota Wilderness

Lone Star at New Mexico

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Sunday, May 9

Austin at St. Cloud

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College baseball

Minot State 8-4, Bemidji State 6-3

St. Cloud State 7-3, Mary 4-6

Valley City State 17, Minnesota-Morris 3

College softball

Jamestown 3, Northwestern, Iowa 2

Jamestown 1, Midland, Neb. 0

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

