Area sports

U-MARY TRACK QUALIFIES FOUR FOR NATIONALS

Four University of Mary athletes qualified for the NCAA Division II national indoor track meet.

Taylor Hestekin and D’Andra Morris, a pair of All-Americans, lead the Marauders’ qualifiers for the meet, set for March 11-13 in Birmingham, Ala. Elizabeth Acheson and Tereza Bolibruch also earned spots at the national meet.

Hestekin, a three-time All-American from Scranton, ranks No. 12 in the nation in the mile (4:56.85). It’s the sixth national meet for Hestekin, the third straight indoor.

Morris, a two-time All-American from Kingston, Jamaica, has qualified for five consecutive NCAA meets in the triple jump. She is a three-time NSIC triple jump champ.

Acheson, the NSIC 800 champion, is ranked second in the nation (2:11.24) in the event.

Bolibruch will make her national meet debut in the 60 hurdles. The Jamestown, R.I., native ranks No. 10 in the nation (8.72). She was the NSIC runner-up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0