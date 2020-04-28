Area sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MURRAY LEAVING MINOT FOR USHL

Marty Murray is leaving the Minot Minotauros after nine seasons to take over the Sioux Falls Sioux Falls Stampede.

Murray, who was Minot’s head coach and general manager, will take a similar role with the South Dakota USHL team. Murray was promote from assistant coach during the Tauros’ inaugural season. He led Minot to a 254-194-44 record and helped the Minotauros qualify for the NAHL playoffs in each of his eight full seasons. He was named the Central Division coach of the year in 2014-15, Central Division GM of the year in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and the league GM of the year in 2018-19.

Murray was drafted in the fourth round of the NHL Entry Draft in 1993 by the Calgary Flames and played 261 games in the NHL for the Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes and Los Angeles Kings. He also played four seasons in European leagues in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Assistant coach Shane Wagner will take over as the third head coach in Minotauros history.

DICKINSON ROUGHRIDER DAYS CANCELED

The 50th annual Roughrider Days Fair and Expo scheduled for June 24-July 4 in Dickinson has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.