Area sports

MURRAY LEAVING MINOT FOR USHL
Marty Murray is leaving the Minot Minotauros after nine seasons to take over the Sioux Falls Sioux Falls Stampede.
Murray, who was Minot’s head coach and general manager, will take a similar role with the South Dakota USHL team. Murray was promote from assistant coach during the Tauros’ inaugural season. He led Minot to a 254-194-44 record and helped the Minotauros qualify for the NAHL playoffs in each of his eight full seasons. He was named the Central Division coach of the year in 2014-15, Central Division GM of the year in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and the league GM of the year in 2018-19.
Murray was drafted in the fourth round of the NHL Entry Draft in 1993 by the Calgary Flames and played 261 games in the NHL for the Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes and Los Angeles Kings. He also played four seasons in European leagues in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.
Assistant coach Shane Wagner will take over as the third head coach in Minotauros history.
DICKINSON ROUGHRIDER DAYS CANCELED
The 50th annual Roughrider Days Fair and Expo scheduled for June 24-July 4 in Dickinson has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The annual event includes a PRCA rodeo that was set for June 26-28.
Organizers are still planning on having the annual fireworks display on July 4.
CORRECTION
The photo of Mandan tennis player Elizabeth Felderman in Tuesday's Tribune was incorrect.
The correct player in the photo is Sophia Felderman.
MLB ALLOWS TEAMS TO REFUND TICKETS
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball told teams on Tuesday they could decide their own ticket refund policies.
Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
A revised schedule has not been announced, and teams had treated the missed games as postponements and not announced refund policies.
Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The suit asks for class-action status.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!