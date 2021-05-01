Area sports

WILDERNESS TRIMS BOBCATS IN OT

Bismarck hockey fans were treated to a goaltenders' duel in the Bobcats's regular season home finale on Saturday.

After 64 minutes and 21 seconds of scoreless hockey, the Minnesota Wilderness ground out a 1-0 overtime victory at the VFW Sports Center.

Christian Galatz ended the proceedings with 39 seconds remaining in overtime with assists from Grant Docter and Landon Parker.

Jacob Zacharewicz was the winner of the marathon battle of goaltenders, stopping all 22 of the shots the Bobcats sent his way. Cameron Korpi stopped 33 Wilderness shots before one got away.

Each team was scoreless in three power play opportunities. Both teams were whistled for four minors, none of which were called in overtime.

The Wilderness, locked in a battle with Austin and St. Cloud for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NAHL's Central Division, improved to 21-25-4 with 46 points. The Wilderness have six games remaining, including two with division-leading Aberdeen and two with the Bobcats.