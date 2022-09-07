Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 8

MYSTICS’ BEASLEY HONORED IN MON-DAK

Camaryn Beasley of Bismarck State College has been named the Mon-Dak Conference volleyball player of the week.

Beasley, a 5-foot-7 sophomore setter from Legacy, leads the conference in both sets and assists. She totaled 170 assists, 44 digs, 16 aces, 1.5 blocks and three kills and had only one error in 14 attempts in helping the Mystics to five wins in six matches last week. She was named the best setter as the Iowa Central tournament over the weekend.

The Mystics (11-1, 3-0 Mon-Dak) were at Dawson CC in Glendive, Mont., on Wednesday night before traveling to Wahpeton to face NDSCS on Monday, Sept. 12.

U-MARY SOCCER RANKED SIXTH IN REGION

Off to a 3-0 start, the University of Mary women’s soccer team is ranked sixth in the first NCAA Division II Central Region rankings by the United Soccer Coaches.

The Marauders have scored six goals and allowed only one in three games. Scoring first in all three games, U-Mary has played with the lead and has not trailed in a game this season.

Central Oklahoma is ranked first in the region, followed by Minnesota State-Mankato, Central Missouri, Northwest Missouri State, Washburn, U-Mary, Northeastern State, Bemidji State, Fort Hays State and Winona State.

Marauders players have been won the NSIC defensive player of the week award the first two weeks of the season with Mary Meeks honored in the opening week and Eli Olsen in the second week.

U-Mary hosts St. Cloud State on Friday, Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the Bowl in its conference opener. On Sunday, the Marauders host Minnesota-Duluth at noon.