Paige McAllister finished with 21 kills as Bismarck State College defeated Miles 3-1 on Monday in Miles City, Mont.

Caton Pearcy had 13 kills and Breena Sand 11 for the Mystics in a 26-24, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 win.

Staci Kempenich had 51 assists, Piper Harris had 25 digs and Kempenich and Chesa Krom each recorded a block. Pearcy and McAllister each had two aces.

The Mystics improved to 8-4, 3-0 in the Mon-Dak Conference with the win.

DEACONS, SPARTANS TOP POLLS

Fargo Shanley and Fargo North are the No. 1 teams in the state Class AAA and AA football polls this week.

The Deacons (2-0) got 17 of the 18 first-place votes to remain atop the AAA poll this week,

West Fargo Sheyenne (2-0) got the other top vote and stayed at No. 2. Minot (2-0) is the top West Region team, moving up two spots to No. 3. Fargo Davies (1-1) stays at No. 4.

Mandan (1-1) moved into the poll at No. 5 after knocking off Century, which was ranked third last week.

Century (1-1) and Bismarck (1-1) each received votes.

The Spartans (2-0) received all 17 first-place votes in Class AA.

The top four is unchanged from the previous ranking, with Grand Forks Red River (3-0) second, followed by Fargo South (2-0), Jamestown (2-0) and Dickinson (2-0).

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Associaton.

NDSU, UND PLAYERS HONORED IN MVFC

Cole Wisniewski and Kaedin Steindorf of North Dakota State and Easton Kilty of North Dakota were named players of the week in the M issouri Valley Football Conference.

Wiesniewski, a senior safety from Sparta, Wis., was named defensive player of the week. He made a career- and game-high 11 tackles and recorded his first career interception in NDSU’s 35-10 win over Eastern Washington.

Steindorf, a junior punter from Sherwood, Ore., was named special teams player of the week. He averaged a league-best 47.2 yards with a long punt of 49 yards.

Kilty was named offensive lineman of the week. The junior left tackle from Stratford, Wis., graded out at 76 percent with an 88 on assignment, 67 on technique and 74 on finish as North Dakota piled up 652 yards of total offense in a 55-7 win over Drake.