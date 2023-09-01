MARAUDERS WIN SEASON OPENER

The University of Mary volleyball team split a pair of matches to open the season in Billings, Mont.

The Marauders defeated host Montana State-Billings 3-1 in their opening match at the Yellowjacket Invitational on Friday.

Nehkyah Ellis led U-Mary with 14 kills and Ally Gruber added 13 in a 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20 win.

Kameron Selvig had 44 assists and 20 digs and three aces, while Maddie Cooper posted four blocks.

Lubbock Christian swept U-Mary 25-21, 25-11, 25-21.

Ellis finished with eight kills, Alexandra Harper seven and Maddie Cooper six against the Lady Chaps.

Payton Murray had 11 kills and Kalli Dalland 10 in the win for Lubbock Christian, which improved to 2-0.

GOROSKI RECORDS ACE

Adam Goroski carded a hole in one on Wednesday at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan.

Goroski aced the 155-yard hole No. 12 using a 50-degree wedge. Witness was Gary Goroski.