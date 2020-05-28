Area Sports Briefs: May 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AREA SPORTS

EIGHT MARAUDERS NAMED ALL-AMERICANS

The University of Mary's Ida Narbuvoll has been named an NCAA Division II track and field All-American in three events.

Narbuvoll, who will return to compete in track next spring for U-Mary, earned All-American honors in the 5,000 meters, 3,000 meters and Distance Medley Relay.

Seven other Marauders earned the award, which was determined by the posted startlist for the national championships instead of the traditional placing. The national meet, scheduled for May 21-23 in Kingsville, Texas, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris-Ann Thomas earned All-American honors in the 200-meter dash and the DMR. Elizabeth Acheson and Taylor Hestekin rounded out the Marauders' DMR quartet.

Courtney Dembrowski (800 meters), Lexus Lovan (long jump) and D'Andra Morris (triple jump) also were honored.

Shenley Allen was the lone member of the U-Mary's men's team to earn All-American designation, doing so in the high jump.

TEAM CHALLENGE PBR ROSTERS SET

PBR has announced the rosters for its new team challenge.