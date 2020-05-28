Area Sports Briefs: May 29

AREA SPORTS
EIGHT MARAUDERS NAMED ALL-AMERICANS
The University of Mary's Ida Narbuvoll has been named an NCAA Division II track and field All-American in three events.
Narbuvoll, who will return to compete in track next spring for U-Mary, earned All-American honors in the 5,000 meters, 3,000 meters and Distance Medley Relay.
Seven other Marauders earned the award, which was determined by the posted startlist for the national championships instead of the traditional placing. The national meet, scheduled for May 21-23 in Kingsville, Texas, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris-Ann Thomas earned All-American honors in the 200-meter dash and the DMR. Elizabeth Acheson and Taylor Hestekin rounded out the Marauders' DMR quartet.
Courtney Dembrowski (800 meters), Lexus Lovan (long jump) and D'Andra Morris (triple jump) also were honored.
Shenley Allen was the lone member of the U-Mary's men's team to earn All-American designation, doing so in the high jump.
TEAM CHALLENGE PBR ROSTERS SET
PBR has announced the rosters for its new team challenge.
Each of the six teams has a captain, general manager and five team members. If an injury occurs, a substitute rider can be named.
The captains are Jose Vitor Leme, Chase Outlaw, Derek Kolbaba, Colten Jesse, Silvano Alves and Stetson Wright.
General managers are Cody Lambert, Chase Outlaw, Jerome Robinson, Ross Coleman, Jess Lockwood and Ty Murray.
Williston's Stetson Lawrence will ride for Leme, who is ranked No. 1 in the world.
Dates are June 5-7, June 12-14, June 19-21 and June 26-28 all in Las Vegas. The championship round is July 10-12 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Rosters and schedule for the team challenge can be found below.
UND LANDS MOORHEAD QB FEENEY
UND has received a verbal commitment from Moorhead High left-handed quarterback Trey Feeney.
The son of former NDSU quarterback and Bismarck High graduate Kevin Feeney, Trey has thrown for 2,968 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Spuds.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder also plays baseball and basketball at Moorhead High.
