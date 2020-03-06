Area Sports Briefs: March 7

The Skyhawks led Rugby 20-19 at halftime, but were unable to withstand the Panthers' 38-point second half. Jacie Hall led the way for Shiloh with 15 points, followed by Grace Kelly and Kennady Walth with 11 apiece. Brooke Blessum of Rugby topped all scorers with 18 points.

NARBUVOLL, MORRIS EARN NSIC HONORS

Ida Narbuvoll and D'Andra Morris of the University of Mary have been named the Northern Sun conference's women's track and field athletes of the year.

Narbuvoll, a native of Norway, won the mile, the 3,000-meter run and the 5,000 meters at the NSIC conference indoor meet. She set a conference record with her time of 9:31.37 in the 3,000.

Earlier, Narbuvoll was named the national Division II women's track athlete of the week by a national coaches' group.

Morris, a junior from Jamaica, won the high jump and triple jump at the NSIC championships. She is eighth in the NCAA II women's triple jump rankings with a leap of 40-2 3/4.

Other NSIC awards for women's track and field went to freshman Makayla Jackson of Minnesota State-Mankato (newcomer of the year), Dennis Newell of U-Mary (coach of the year) and Reece Vega of U-Mary (assistant coach of the year).

