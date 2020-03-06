Area Sports Briefs: March 7

AREA SPORTS
THUNDERBIRDS ONE WIN FROM NATIONALS
The United Tribes women’s basketball team is one win away from the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
Coach Kelsey Peltier’s Thunderbirds host Central Community College of Columbus, Neb., on Saturday at 2 p.m. The winner advances to the national tournament March 17-21 in Port Huron, Mich.
United Tribes (12-17) has won three straight games with an average margin of victory of 14.3 points. Central Community College is 14-13 on the season and also has won three in a row.
BOBCATS TRIM DIVISION-LEADING WINGS
It was hardly a textbook win, but the Bismarck Bobcats downed Central Division-leading Aberdeen 4-1 Friday night at the VFW Sports Center.
Bismarck was outshot 36-18 and trailed 1-0 with only a minute elapsed in the game.
But Andrew Miller bounced back to give the Bobcats 59 minutes of scoreless hockey while facing 36 shots.
Bismarck backed Miller with four unanswered goals. Tim Piechowski and Will Hillman connected in the second period to give the Bobcats a 2-1 lead. George Grannis made it 3-1 at 4:55 of the third period, and Lars Rodne capped off the victory with an empty-net tally.
The Bobcats have won nine of their last 12 games dating back to Jan. 31, and two of the losses were in overtime.
Aberdeen, 34-10-6, returns to the Sports Center ice at 7:15 tonight in the series finale.
The Bobcats continued a strong five-week run to improve to 30-12-8 for 60 points.
GRAFTON, LANGDON IN CLASS B FINALS
Shiloh Christian School dropped a tough decision for the second day in a row at the state Class B girls basketball tournament in Grand Forks.
The Skyhawks were 57-51 consolation-bracket victims of Rugby on Friday, a day after falling 56-50 to Trenton in the opening round of action.
In Saturday's semifinals, second-seeded Grafton handed Trenton its first loss, 61-45, and top-seeded Langdon-Edmore-Munich routed Central Cass 62-42.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion downed Hettinger-Scranton in 54-43 in consolation action.
Langdon-EM and Grafton will square off at 8 p.m. for the championship. Trenton and Central Cass meet for third place at 6 and Rugby faces LaMoure-LM for the consolation title at 2:45.
Shiloh will meet Hettinger-Scranton in the seventh-place game in today's opener at 1 p.m.
The Skyhawks led Rugby 20-19 at halftime, but were unable to withstand the Panthers' 38-point second half. Jacie Hall led the way for Shiloh with 15 points, followed by Grace Kelly and Kennady Walth with 11 apiece. Brooke Blessum of Rugby topped all scorers with 18 points.
NARBUVOLL, MORRIS EARN NSIC HONORS
Ida Narbuvoll and D'Andra Morris of the University of Mary have been named the Northern Sun conference's women's track and field athletes of the year.
Narbuvoll, a native of Norway, won the mile, the 3,000-meter run and the 5,000 meters at the NSIC conference indoor meet. She set a conference record with her time of 9:31.37 in the 3,000.
Earlier, Narbuvoll was named the national Division II women's track athlete of the week by a national coaches' group.
Morris, a junior from Jamaica, won the high jump and triple jump at the NSIC championships. She is eighth in the NCAA II women's triple jump rankings with a leap of 40-2 3/4.
Other NSIC awards for women's track and field went to freshman Makayla Jackson of Minnesota State-Mankato (newcomer of the year), Dennis Newell of U-Mary (coach of the year) and Reece Vega of U-Mary (assistant coach of the year).