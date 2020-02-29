Area sports briefs March 1

AREA SPORTS
LEGACY SENIOR NAMED TOP GYMNAST
Legacy High's Elicca Stugelmeyer was named the Senior Athlete of the Year on Saturday at the state gymnastics meet in Dickinson.
Stugelmeyer 's earned two runner-up finishes on Saturday as part of the individual state meet. She took second on floor (9.65) and vault (9.317). She added a fourth on bars (9.033) as part of a sixth-place all-around finish (36.7).
Century's Teah Schulte posted the third-best score on beam (9.467).
Dickinson senior Ayanna Fossum won the all-around title (37.5), highlighted by winning performances on floor (9.833) and vault (9.55).
Other state champions were Haley Nelson of Jamestown on bars (9.45) and Rachel Schiele, also of Jamestown, on beam (9.55).
BOBCATS EDGE BRUINS
AUSTIN, Minn. -- George Grannis scored a pair of goals to lead the Bismarck Bobcats to a 3-2 road win over the Austin Bruins on Saturday.
The Bobcats rallied from a 2-0 deficit.
Barrett Brooks scored the only goal of the first period for Austin and the Bruins made it a 2-0 lead at 2:33 of the second on a Hugh Quinn goal.
But then Bobcats evened it up with two goals 2:23 apart midway through the second.
Grannis scored on the power play at 9:34 to get the Bobcats on the board and Will Hillman scored on the man advantage at 11:57 assisted by Austin Schwartz.
Grannis got the game-winner at 7:43 of the third, assisted by Ethan Gauer.
Andrew Miller made 25 saves for the Bobcats, who are in second place in the NAHL Central Division at 29-12-5-3 with 66 points, seven ahead of third-place Austin and six back of division-leading Aberdeen.
Brett Miller made 19 saves for the Bruins (26-26-2-5).
The Bobcats host Aberdeen next week at the VFW Sports Center.
UND WINS IN OT
GRAND FORKS -- Shane Pinto scored the game-winner in overtime and the University of North Dakota clinched the Penrose Cup on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
The Penrose Cup returned to North Dakota for the third time in six years as UND won for the 18th time in 19 home games at the Ralph.
Collin Adams got UND on the board first, scoring off an assist from Colton Poolman at 4:41 of the first period. Western Michigan’s Paul Wasche got the equalizer 13 minutes later and the game remained deadlocked through the second and third periods.
Pinto’s game-winner, set up by Matt Kioersted and Poolman, came at 2:00 of the overtime.
Adam Scheel stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced for North Dakota (25-4-4, 16-3-3-2 NCHC).
Ben Blacker made 17 saves for Western Michigan (16-13-15, 10-9-3-2 NCHC).
With two games left in the regular season, UND has clinched at least a share of the regular-season title with 53 points. They need just one point from the final series of the regular season next week at Nebraska-Omaha to clinch the title outright.
Minnesota-Duluth, with 47 points, hosts St. Cloud State next week. They would need to sweep the Huskies and have UND get swept by the Mavericks to gain a share of the conference title.
TWO MARAUDERS WRESTLE TO NATIONALS
University of Mary wrestlers Phillip Springsteen (174 pounds) and Braydon Huber (157) each placed second at the NCAA Super Region V on Saturday in Sioux Falls to earn spots at D-II nationals.
Springsteen, who posted a 2-1 record on the day, advanced to nationals for the second straight year. He earned All-American honors last season.
Huber, a freshman, won two of his three matches.
Other U-Mary placers were Austin Eichmann (4th, 184 pounds), Laken Bose (6th, 133) and Dom Tudor (6th, 285).
Nationals are March 13-14 in Sioux Falls.
U-MARY TOPS MANKATO IN TENNIS
Tasha Dembo, Yusra Hegy, Jamie Stoppler and Kali Askvig earned singles wins as the University of Mary defeated Minnesota-Mankato 5-2 in NSIC tennis on Saturday.
The Marauders improved to 6-2 on the season. U-Mary got doubles wins from Dembo and Hegy plus Askvig and Kelsey Lajom.
The Marauders host St. Cloud State Sunday at 1 p.m.
PAIRINGS SET FOR 'B' GIRLS TOURNEY
The quarterfinal pairings for the North Dakota Class B girls basketball state tournament were set on Friday.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich was seeded No. 1, followed by Grafton, Trenton, Central Cass and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.
The tournament, set for March 5-7 at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, opens on Thursday with four quarterfinal matchups.
In the opener, No. 2 seed Grafton (21-3) takes on Rugby (21-3) at 1 p.m. No. 3 seed Trenton (24-0) squares off with Region 5 champion Shiloh Christian (17-7) at 2:45 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., No. 1 seed Langdon-Edmore-Munich (24-0) faces Region 7 champion Hettinger-Scranton (18-6), followed by No. 4 seed Central Cass (19-4) vs. No. 5 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (20-5) at 8:15 p.m.
ZEIS RUNS IN MARATHON TRIALS
Lexi Zeis of Bismarck placed 122nd out of 388 runners at the US Marathon Trials in Atlanta on Saturday.
Zeis ran a time of 2 hours, 45 minutes and four seconds. The 11-time All-American at the University of Mary was running in her first marathon. Zeis qualified for the marathon with a second-place finish at the Grandam’s Half Marathon last June in Duluth, Minn.
The top three placers advanced to the Tokyo Olympics in July.