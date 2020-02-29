Area sports briefs March 1

Grannis scored on the power play at 9:34 to get the Bobcats on the board and Will Hillman scored on the man advantage at 11:57 assisted by Austin Schwartz.

Grannis got the game-winner at 7:43 of the third, assisted by Ethan Gauer.

Andrew Miller made 25 saves for the Bobcats, who are in second place in the NAHL Central Division at 29-12-5-3 with 66 points, seven ahead of third-place Austin and six back of division-leading Aberdeen.

Brett Miller made 19 saves for the Bruins (26-26-2-5).

The Bobcats host Aberdeen next week at the VFW Sports Center.

UND WINS IN OT

GRAND FORKS -- Shane Pinto scored the game-winner in overtime and the University of North Dakota clinched the Penrose Cup on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The Penrose Cup returned to North Dakota for the third time in six years as UND won for the 18th time in 19 home games at the Ralph.

Collin Adams got UND on the board first, scoring off an assist from Colton Poolman at 4:41 of the first period. Western Michigan’s Paul Wasche got the equalizer 13 minutes later and the game remained deadlocked through the second and third periods.