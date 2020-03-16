Area Sports Briefs: March 17

Megan Kruschke of St. Michael, Minn., has signed with the University of Mary volleyball team.

A three-year letterwinner at STMA, Kruschke was named the Knights’ most valuable defensive player her sophomore and senior seasons, helping her team to conference championships in 2017 and 2018. Kruschke is expected to be a defensive specialist/libero for the Marauders.

“Megan is an intense player that will be incredibly fun to watch during her tenure at UMary,” Marauders head coach Korie Tetzlaff said. “She is gritty on defense and will challenge our team to increase our level as she hustles in pursuit of any opportunity she can to keep the ball in play.

“With her athleticism, hard work in the classroom and service-oriented personality, she will be an excellent asset to our program. We are excited to welcome Megan to the Marauder family.”

