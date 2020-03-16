Area Sports Briefs: March 17

AREA SPORTS
NAHL SEASON OFF, NOT PLAYOFFS
The North American Hockey League has canceled the remainder of its season, according to commissioner Mark Frankenfeld.
The Bismarck Bobcats are a member of the NAHL. The regular season was to conclude on April 4.
In the release, Frankenfeld left open the possibility of playing the Robertson Cup Championship, although no specifics were given.
NDHSAA MAKES ANNOUNCEMENTS
The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced Monday that all sports and activities continue to suspended indefinitely, including the Class B boys state basketball tournament in Bismarck.
You have free articles remaining.
Games, as well as practices, currently are prohibited following the closure of schools by Gov. Doug Burgum on Sunday.
Additionally, the NDHSAA announced a refund policy for fans who purchased three-day passes to the Class A state basketball tournament in Fargo March 12-14.
To receive a refund, tournament wristbands and a return address, must be mailed to the NDHSAA (PO Box 817, Valley City, N.D., 58072) by March 31. Refunds will be paid by check within 30 days of receipt.
U-MARY VB ADDS BACK-ROW PLAYER
Megan Kruschke of St. Michael, Minn., has signed with the University of Mary volleyball team.
A three-year letterwinner at STMA, Kruschke was named the Knights’ most valuable defensive player her sophomore and senior seasons, helping her team to conference championships in 2017 and 2018. Kruschke is expected to be a defensive specialist/libero for the Marauders.
“Megan is an intense player that will be incredibly fun to watch during her tenure at UMary,” Marauders head coach Korie Tetzlaff said. “She is gritty on defense and will challenge our team to increase our level as she hustles in pursuit of any opportunity she can to keep the ball in play.
“With her athleticism, hard work in the classroom and service-oriented personality, she will be an excellent asset to our program. We are excited to welcome Megan to the Marauder family.”