Area Sports Briefs: March 18

AREA BRIEFS
FOSSUM EARNS ALL-AMERICA HONORS
Acacia Fossum, who competed at Dickinson High School, has earned All-American gymnastics recognition as a senior at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Fossum completed her gymnastics at Whitewater as a two-time All-American in floor exercise. She tied for eighth at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association West Regional, but was unable to advance to the national championships, which were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This season Fossum finished third in the region and seventh in the nation in season average score in the uneven bars with a 9.600.
Fossum, a native of Gladstone and a 2016 graduate of Richardton-Taylor High School, is a Whitewater senior with a major in enviromental sciences.
HERBEL REMOVED AS WSC COACH
Kia Herbel has been relieved as head women's basketball coach at Williston State College following a 4-27 season. Her removal was announced in a short news release distributed Tuesday.
She just completed her fourth season as head coach of the Tetons. She will be retained at Williston State as an outreach coordinator.
Herbel, a native of New Town, played basketball at Williston State before moving on to Dickinson State, where she earned All-American honors.
Following two years of professional basketball in Portugal, Herbel served as an assistant coach for a year each at Bismarck State College and United Tribes. As the United Tribes head coach in 2015-16 she led the Thunderbirds to the junior college Division II national tournament, winning 18 games.
The next season Herbel was named head coach at Williston State.