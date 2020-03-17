Area Sports Briefs: March 18

AREA BRIEFS

FOSSUM EARNS ALL-AMERICA HONORS

Acacia Fossum, who competed at Dickinson High School, has earned All-American gymnastics recognition as a senior at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Fossum completed her gymnastics at Whitewater as a two-time All-American in floor exercise. She tied for eighth at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association West Regional, but was unable to advance to the national championships, which were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This season Fossum finished third in the region and seventh in the nation in season average score in the uneven bars with a 9.600.

Fossum, a native of Gladstone and a 2016 graduate of Richardton-Taylor High School, is a Whitewater senior with a major in enviromental sciences.

HERBEL REMOVED AS WSC COACH

Kia Herbel has been relieved as head women's basketball coach at Williston State College following a 4-27 season. Her removal was announced in a short news release distributed Tuesday.

She just completed her fourth season as head coach of the Tetons. She will be retained at Williston State as an outreach coordinator.