Area Sports Briefs: March 21

AREA SPORTS

SPRING ACTIVITIES SUSPENDED UNTIL APRIL 6

The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced on Friday that all sports and activities, including practices, are suspended until at least April 6.

The NSDHSAA suspended winter activities on March 13, including the Class A basketball tournament in progress and the Class B boys basketball tournament, which was scheduled for March 19-21. Spring sports are officially in season and the NDHSAA will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.

SHANLEY’S PAYNE NAMED MISS BASKETBALL

Reile Payne of Fargo Shanley was named the 2020 North Dakota Miss Basketball award winner.

The 5-foot-10 wing averaged a double double with 20.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, to go along with 3.5 assists and 6.2 steals per contest for the Deacons, who finished 20-6 and finished the season with a 73-55 victory over Mandan in the semifinals of the state Class A tournament.

Payne received 56 points in balloting by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. She got 10 of the 23 first-place votes.