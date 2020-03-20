Area Sports Briefs: March 21

AREA SPORTS
SPRING ACTIVITIES SUSPENDED UNTIL APRIL 6
The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced on Friday that all sports and activities, including practices, are suspended until at least April 6.
The NSDHSAA suspended winter activities on March 13, including the Class A basketball tournament in progress and the Class B boys basketball tournament, which was scheduled for March 19-21. Spring sports are officially in season and the NDHSAA will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.
SHANLEY’S PAYNE NAMED MISS BASKETBALL
Reile Payne of Fargo Shanley was named the 2020 North Dakota Miss Basketball award winner.
The 5-foot-10 wing averaged a double double with 20.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, to go along with 3.5 assists and 6.2 steals per contest for the Deacons, who finished 20-6 and finished the season with a 73-55 victory over Mandan in the semifinals of the state Class A tournament.
Payne received 56 points in balloting by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. She got 10 of the 23 first-place votes.
Callie Ronningen of Langdon-Edmore-Munich was the runner-up in the voting. Ronningen averaged 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals per game for the state Class B champion Cardinals and got three first-place votes while finishing with 42 points in the voting.
Jes Mertens of Devils Lake finished with 34 points and three first-place votes after averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 5.5 steals for the Firebirds.
Other finalists for the award were Kaity Hove of Trenton, Lakyn Darras of Mandan, Alexis Dressler of Legacy and Allie Nelson of Minot.
RAUHAUSER NAMED WCHA TOP D-MAN
Bowling Green’s Alec Rauhauser has been named the WCHA’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.
Rauhauser, a Bismarck native and Century grad, scored 11 goals and had 24 assists for the Falcons. His 35 points were the fourth-most among defensemen in the country. Rauhauser also won the award during his sophomore season in 2017-18.
For his career, Rauhauser finished with 122 points, including 93 points.
UND'S POOLMAN SIGNS WITH CALGARY
Colton Poolman from the University of North Dakota has signed an NHL deal with the Calgary Flames.
The East Grand Forks, Minn., native helped the Fighting Hawks to a 26-5-4 record this season, finishing with four goals and 13 assists. For his career, Poolman had 75 points (18 goals, 57 assists).
UND’S BERRY EARNS TOP HONOR
University of North Dakota coach Brad Berry has been named the national coach of the year by both College Hockey News and U.S. College Hockey Online.
Berry led UND to a 26-5-4 record, the fourth-best winning percentage in North Dakota history and won the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champion.
North Dakota won 18 of 19 games at Ralph Engelstad Arena, the b3est home record in the history of the program. He is a finalist for the NCHC Herb Brooks coach of the year award and is a candidate for the Spencer Penrose Award as nation coach of the year by the ACHA. The last UND coach to win the national honor was Dean Blais in 2001.