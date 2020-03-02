Area Sports Briefs: March 3

AREA SPORTS
BIRNBAUM EARNS SWIMMING HONOR
Chris Birnbaum from the Century High swimming team was named the West Region’s Senior Athlete of the Year on Saturday.
Birnbaum, the two-time defending state champion in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, attends high school at St. Mary’s.
The state swimming meet is Friday and Saturday in West Fargo.
LARKS' FLYNT OFFERING LESSONS
Bismarck Larks coach Will Flynt will be giving private lessons for kids ages 10-15 at the Sanford Power facility in Bismarck.
The five-week course begins April 20 and runs for five weeks. Cost is $250 if registered before April 1. Sessions are limited to four athletes per hour. Sessions will run from 5-8 p.m. Pitching lessons are Mondays and Tuesdays. Hitting lessons are Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Flynt, who played professional baseball for 13 years in the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles organizations, currently coaches amateur baseball players at Triple Crown All Stars in Schererville, Ind. The Larks are teaming with Sanford Power to offer private lessons for the first time.
UND RANKED NO. 2
The University of North is ranked No. 2 in the latest USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll.
Cornell (23-2-4) is ranked No. 1, getting 37 first-place votes.
UND (25-4-4) got 11 first-place votes. The Fighting Hawks play at Omaha on Friday and Saturday to close the regular season.
Minnesota-Mankato (29-5-2), Boston College (23-8-1) and Minnesota-Duluth (20-10-2) round out the top five.
NDSU'S WARD EARNS HOOPS AWARD
North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward has been named the National Mid-Major Player of the Week.
Ward, a senior, averaged 26.5 points and six rebounds while shooting 71 percent in helping the Bison to a 2-0 week. NDSU is the No. 1 seed for the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls. NDSU face Denver on Saturday at 6 p.m.
BELMORE HIRED FOR NEW UND JOB
Former University of Mary assistant football coach Tim Belmore has been hired as associate athletic director in charge of major gifts at the University of North Dakota.
Belmore had been working as a development officer since 2019 at UND. Belmore is a former assistant football coach at UND and the University of Jamestown. He served as a fundraiser at U-Mary from 2017 to 2019.