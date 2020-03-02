Area Sports Briefs: March 3

AREA SPORTS

BIRNBAUM EARNS SWIMMING HONOR

Chris Birnbaum from the Century High swimming team was named the West Region’s Senior Athlete of the Year on Saturday.

Birnbaum, the two-time defending state champion in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, attends high school at St. Mary’s.

The state swimming meet is Friday and Saturday in West Fargo.

LARKS' FLYNT OFFERING LESSONS

Bismarck Larks coach Will Flynt will be giving private lessons for kids ages 10-15 at the Sanford Power facility in Bismarck.

The five-week course begins April 20 and runs for five weeks. Cost is $250 if registered before April 1. Sessions are limited to four athletes per hour. Sessions will run from 5-8 p.m. Pitching lessons are Mondays and Tuesdays. Hitting lessons are Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Flynt, who played professional baseball for 13 years in the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles organizations, currently coaches amateur baseball players at Triple Crown All Stars in Schererville, Ind. The Larks are teaming with Sanford Power to offer private lessons for the first time.

UND RANKED NO. 2