OGDEN RECOGNIZED

Senior Century wrestler Rei Ogden has been recognized by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the U.S. Marine Corps with the Scholar All-American and Leadership & Character All-American Awards.

The Scholar All-American Award requires a 3.5 GPA or higher for a varsity letter winner.

Odgen was one of five North Dakota student-athletes to receive the award. Also honored were Kaidan Smith, Cale Ibach and Emma Buee of Des Lacs-Burlington and Max McCarthy of Grand Forks Red River.

The Leadership & Character All-American Award is given to those who best espouse the virtues of dependability, judgment, endurance, initiative, tact, integrity, unselfishness, loyalty and courage.

Ogden and Ibach were the only winners of both awards. Trace Hoggarth of Carrington, Tristan Pekas of Hettinger, Boeden Greenley of Lisbon, Levi Hinkle of Pembina County North, and Marshall Lindgren of South Border also were recognized.

HENDRICKSON SINGS WITH LRSC HOCKEY

Lake Region State has inked goalie Logan Hendrickson, a 2002-born 6-foot-1, 190-pound goaltender from Bismarck.

Playing two seasons at Bismarck High before heading to California to play for the Ontario Jr. Reign of the USPHL Premier..

In his senior season with Bismarck, Hendrickson was chosen to represent Team North Dakota at the Minnesota High School Performance Tournament in Minneapolis, Minn.

U-MARY GAMES MOVED

The University of Mary softball team will play St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth at the Minot State bubble this weekend.

Saturday's games against the Huskies will be played at 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday's games against the Bulldogs are set for 2 and 4 p.m.

The Marauders baseball team will face Minnesota State-Mankato in Wayne, Neb., on Saturday and Sunday, with 3 p.m. and noon start times. The Marauders also will play Tuesday at Sioux Falls, beginning at 1:30.