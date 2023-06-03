LEGACY DOUBLES DUO TAKES SECOND

Legacy junior Aleah McPherson and senior Chelsa Krom placed second in doubles at the state tennis tournament in Grand Forks on Saturday.

McPherson and Krom defeated Maya Kubsad and Erika Lee of Century 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals, setting up a showdown against Breck Sufficool and Abigail Martineck in the final. The Valley City duo claimed the crown, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Kubsad and Lee fell to Valeria Bradley and Shayna Klitzke of Dickinson in the fifth-place match, 6-1, 6-1.