TURNER EARNS GATORADE AWARD

Century’s Brooks Turner has been named the North Dakota Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Turner won the 110-meter hurdles and high jump at the state track meet last month at the Bowl, helping the Patriots to the state Class A title. The 6-foot, 155-pound senior ran a time of 13.69 seconds, ranking 20th in the country. In the high jump, Turner cleared 6-6.

Also an all-state soccer player, Turner will compete in track and field at North Dakota State beginning this fall. He finished his high school career with a 3.86 grade point average.

MANDAN RODEO ON COWBOY CHANNEL

The 144th Mandan Rodeo Days will be broadcast on the Cowboy Channel and the Cowboy Channel+ app.

The Mandan Rodeo Days will be held July 2-4.

Cowboy Channel+ can be downloaded at preferred app stores.

NDSU TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY

North Dakota State football season tickets go on sale Friday at 8 a.m.

Season ticket packages are available in all areas. Purchases come with an automatic Team Makers membership, flag and decal.

Tickets can be purchased at on GoBison.com/tickets.

NDSU’s home schedule: Sept. 9 (Maine), Sept. 16 (Central Arkansas), Sept. 30 (South Dakota), Oct. 21 (Western Illinois), Oct. 28 (Murray State) and Nov. 11 (Southern Illinois).

U-MARY RUN/WALK EVENT AUG. 26

The University of Mary's "I Made the Hill" 5K Run/Walk fundraising event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event begins at 8 a.m. at Prairie Rose Elementary School. The route includes the Missouri River, Bismarck-Mandan and finishes at the U-Mary track.

Medals awarded to the top three in each category. All finishers get a T-shirt.

Preregistration cost is $25 for adults and high school students grades 9-12. Youth race is $15. Cost is $10 more to register day of the race. Preregister at umary.edu/MAevents.