PBR TEAM SERIES STARTS JULY 24
The PBR Team series begins July 24 in Cheyenne, Wyo.
The 11-week event has stops in Kansas City, Mo. (Aug. 3-5), Anaheim, Calif. (Aug. 12-13), Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 18-20), Austin, Texas (Aug. 25-27), Oklahoma City (Sept. 8-10), Ridgedale, Mo. (Sept. 15-17), Greensboro, N.C. (Sept. 23-24), Glendale, Ariz. (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Fort Worth, Texas (Oct. 6-8) and Las Vegas (Oct. 20-22).
Each team consists of five bull riders. This is the second season for the team series.