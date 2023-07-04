LARKS START OFF WITH A WIN

The Bismarck Larks started the second half of the Northwoods League season with a 10-9 road win over Minot on Tuesday.

The Larks led 10-2 after six innings, before the home team scored three in the seventh and fourth in the eighth to make it interesting.

Nick Oakley went 3-for-4 with a double as the Larks pounded out 17 hits in the game. Jake Simons went 2-for-4, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Jackson Beaman and Robby Harrison added two hits each in the win.

Minot got home runs from Thomas Rollauer and Drew Woodcox.

The two teams meet again Wednesday night, this time in Bismarck. First pitch is planned for 6:35 p.m.