MINOT STATE ALUM TO COACH SOFTBALL

Former All-NSIC baseball player at Minot State Sal Rodriguez has been named the new softball coach for the Beavers.

Rodriguez, who played for the Beavers from 2015-18, had been Minot State’s Assistant Director of Athletics for Revenue & Fan Development. Rodriguez is MSU’s NCAA Division II-era leader in games played (187) and home runs (29).

Rodriguez replaces Bailey Gaspar, who led the Beavers to a 30-23 record in her one season as head coach.

VIKINGS, HUNTER REACH AGREEMENT

Defensive end Danielle Hunter and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed on a new one-year contract with up to $20 million.

Hunter will be a free agent after the season as part of the deal. Hunter, 28, had 10.5 sacks last season after missing most of the previous two years due to injury.

Hunter reported to training camp last week, but had not been practicing.

LYNX TOP SUN

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla McBride hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Lindsay Allen added 16 points and six assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 87-83 on Sunday.

Aerial Powers scored 14 points, Jessica Shepard had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Dorka Juhász added 11 points for the Lynx.

Minnesota (13-13) has won three games in a row — including an 88-83 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty on Friday. Connecticut (18-7), which had its three-game win streak snapped, is a half-game behind New York in the standings.

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota’s leader with 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, missed her second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Rachel Banham (thumb) and Emily Engstler (shoulder) — who signed a seven-day contract with the Lynx on Friday and then left their win over New York later the same night following a collision with the Liberty’s Kayla Thornton while diving for a loose ball — did not play.