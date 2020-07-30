Area Sports Briefs: July 31

AREA SPORTS
BOEHM PITCHES MOOSE TO WIN
Gunnar Boehm tossed five no-hit innings to start the game for the Bismarck Bull Moose in its 9-3 Northwoods League win over the Mandan Flickertails on Thursday night.
Boehm struck out eight batters over 5 1/3 innings. He was charged with three earned runs on three hits.
Torin Montgomery, the Bull Moose’s 3-hole batter, doubled twice and had two RBIs in the victory. Noah Hemphill went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Larson Fontenot and Elijah Brum each finished 3-for-5. Brum knocked in a pair of runs.
Cole Elvis had two of the Flickertails’ five hits. Jared Wegner was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Bull Moose are back in action tonight, playing the Larks at 7:05 p.m.
COTTONWOOD EVENT SET FOR WEDNESDAY
Bismarck Parks and Recreation District will hold a dedication of the Cottonwood Expansion on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.
The dedication will be held at Scheels Field located at 2506 S. 12th St. in Bismarck.
The expansion includes eight softball fields -- four each for adult and a youth fastpitch complex -- a pressbox and grandstand with seating for 252, two lighted fields at the youth complex, ticketing building, restroom/concessions building, fencing, connecting trails, two playgrounds, two picnic shelters, irrigation connection to the Missouri River, trees and shrubs.
Dakota Community Bank & Trust made a lead financial gift to the $4.3 million project, which featured 119 donors contributing $1.8 million. BPRD covered the remainder of the cost. Also contributing to the expansion were the Bismarck Men's Slowpitch Softball Association, Bismarck Women's Slowpitch Softball Association and Bismarck Youth Fastpitch Softball Association.
U-MARY TENNIS TEAM EARNS HONOR
The University of Mary tennis team All-Academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The Marauders, who went 9-4 overall and 7-1 in NSIC play last season, posted a grade point average of 3.51 to earn the award for the seventh straight season.
Danielle Wolf earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for the fourth time. Julie Donnelly earned her third award. Kali Askvig and Jamie Stoppler were recognized for the second time. Sarah Zielinski earned the award in her first season at U-Mary.
VIKINGS' BARR ON COVID LIST
The Minnesota Vikings placed linebacker Anthony Barr on the reserve list for COVID-19 on Thursday, the eighth player they've designated since training camp began.
The reserve list was created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
With Barr, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the COVID-19 reserve list — and defensive tackle Michael Pierce opting out of the season entirely for virus-related health reasons — the Vikings have have four expected starters already affected. Teams around the league aren't scheduled to begin practicing on the field until Aug. 12 after an acclimation period.
