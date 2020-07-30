Area Sports Briefs: July 31

Dakota Community Bank & Trust made a lead financial gift to the $4.3 million project, which featured 119 donors contributing $1.8 million. BPRD covered the remainder of the cost. Also contributing to the expansion were the Bismarck Men's Slowpitch Softball Association, Bismarck Women's Slowpitch Softball Association and Bismarck Youth Fastpitch Softball Association.

U-MARY TENNIS TEAM EARNS HONOR

The University of Mary tennis team All-Academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

The Marauders, who went 9-4 overall and 7-1 in NSIC play last season, posted a grade point average of 3.51 to earn the award for the seventh straight season.

Danielle Wolf earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for the fourth time. Julie Donnelly earned her third award. Kali Askvig and Jamie Stoppler were recognized for the second time. Sarah Zielinski earned the award in her first season at U-Mary.

VIKINGS' BARR ON COVID LIST

The Minnesota Vikings placed linebacker Anthony Barr on the reserve list for COVID-19 on Thursday, the eighth player they've designated since training camp began.