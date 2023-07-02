HOLE-IN-ONE FOR HIMMELSPACH

Himmelspach aced the 111-yard No. 14 hole, using an 8-iron from the blue tees.

POOLMAN INKS DEAL WITH FLAMES

Poolman, from East Grand Forks, Minn., has yet to see any NHL time so far. He had two goals and 14 assists in 64 game last season for the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL.