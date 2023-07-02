HOLE-IN-ONE FOR HIMMELSPACH
Terry Himmelspach made a hole-in-one in the heat on Sunday at Tom O'Leary Golf Course.
Himmelspach aced the 111-yard No. 14 hole, using an 8-iron from the blue tees.
Witnesses were Kristen Himmelspach, Michele Himmelspach, Dylan Scherr and Katrina Scherr.
POOLMAN INKS DEAL WITH FLAMES
Former University of North Dakota defenseman Colton Poolman has signed a two-way contract worth $750,000 with the Calgary Flames.
Poolman, from East Grand Forks, Minn., has yet to see any NHL time so far. He had two goals and 14 assists in 64 game last season for the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL.
Poolman, 27, played for UND from 2016-2020.