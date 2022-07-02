Area Sports Briefs: July 3

RISK INDUCTED INTO HALL OF FAME

The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced Friday that former NDHSAA official Jeff Risk was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.

Risk was one of 12 inductees honored for their contributions to the nation's high school state associations and was inducted into the Hall as an official.

Now retired, Risk's career as an official spanned more than 40 years in which he officiated more than 5,000 high school and college games in basketball, football and baseball, as well as an additional seven years and 1,000 games spent officiating professional baseball games.

Risk officiated 38 NDHSAA state basketball tournaments, six state football final championship games and three state baseball championships, and was inducted into the North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

Risk continues to serve as a statewide supervisor of basketball and football officials, director of summer basketball officiating camps, observes officials at NDHSAA football and basketball state tournaments, and assigns basketball state tournament officials.

