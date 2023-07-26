BSC INKS BRENDEL

Legacy’s Brooklyn Brendel will play basketball at Bismarck State College this season.

The 5-9 guard averaged 5.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a senior for the Sabers, who went 18-9 and placed sixth at the state tournament.

COACHES EARNS HOF RECOGNITION

Rick Anderson from Griggs County Central High School in Cooperstown and Gregg Grinsteinner of Dickinson Trinity were inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Anderson is a longtime cross country and track coach. Grinsteinner has more than 500 basketball victories, including two state championships.

The convention is being held in Lincoln, Neb.