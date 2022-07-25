Area Sports Briefs: July 26

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE

Due to a press issue, the Bismarck Tribune had an early deadline on Monday.

For scores and stats from Monday night's game, go to bismarcktribune.com.

U-MARY JOINING MCH IN 2023-24

The University of Mary hockey team will join Midwest College Hockey, an ACHA Divison 1 conference, for the 2023-24 season.

The Marauders are the two-time defending ACHA D2 national champions. The school announced in December of 2021 they were moving to the ACHA D1 level.

The Marauders will be eligible to qualify for the national tournament in their first season.

The MCH currently includes Illinois State University, the University of Jamestown, McKendree University (Ill.). Midland University (Neb.), Northern Illinois University and Waldorf University (Iowa).

MCH teams play a 20-game conference schedule. The league tournament is held in late February or early March, with the winner advancing to the national tournament.

MSU SOCCER COACH LEAVES JOB

Minot State women's soccer coach Chris Clements has resigned to become the athletic director at Hastings (Neb.) College.

In three seasons, Clements led the Beavers to a 19-25-2 record, including an 11-6-2 mark last season and an NSIC tournament appearance. Clements previously was the soccer coach and associate AD at Hastings, an NAIA school.

Assistant coach T.J. Perez has been named interim coach for the Beavers.