LARKS SWEPT BY ROX

Different day, same result for the Bismarck Larks, as they finished their two-game road series with St. Cloud with the same 4-3 margin of defeat as their loss on Saturday.

Bismarck had two separate short-lived leads in the game, going up 1-0 through the top of the fourth and leading 3-2 after a two-run rally in the top of the seventh.

St. Cloud had an answer for Bismarck every time, tying the game in the fourth, taking the lead in the fifth, and taking the lead for good in the seventh.

Dillon Goetz (0-4, 5.59 ERA) took his team-leading fourth loss of the season, surrendering an RBI single to Noah Blythe and a bases-loaded walk to Michael McNamara in the seventh.

Carson Keithley (1-0, 6.35 ERA) of the Rox earned his first win of the season despite giving up the go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh.

Mason Olson (1-0, 2.00 ERA) earned his seventh save of the season, third-best in the Northwoods League.

Brock Kleszcz (2-for-5, double) and Garret Hill (2-for-3, two walks, RBI) had multi-hit games for the Larks, with Anthony Mata (2-for-2, triple, walk, hit by pitch, two stolen bases) tallying the lone multi-hit outing for the Rox.

Bismarck is back home for a broken-up two-game set against the Duluth Huskies this evening. First pitch is expected around 6:35 p.m.

SISK NAILS HOLE-IN-ONE

Matt Sisk earned a hole-in-one on Riverwood's hole #3 on Sunday, holing out from 125 yards while using a pitching wedge.

The shot was witnessed by Caleb Meide.