Area Sports Briefs: July 23

AREA SPORTS

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday local sports scores and statistics were not available at press time.

Wednesday's scores can be found at bismarcktribune.com and will be published in Friday's print edition of the Tribune.

U-MARY ATHLETES POST 3.34 GPA

University of Mary athletes posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.34 in the 2020 spring semester.

The strong spring number followed a 3.28 mark in the fall. All 16 of the Marauders' NCAA affiliated programs scored GPAs of 3.0 or better. Female athletes earned a collective GPA of 3.53. Male athletes finished at 3.19.

“I am extremely impressed with our scholar-athletes’ spring GPA average of 3.34,” said Marauders Director of Athletics Dale Lennon. “Achieving notable academic excellence during a semester of uncertainty and lost athletic opportunities reflects well on the focus and purpose our coaches have instilled within their programs.

"The University of Mary community can be very proud of our scholar-athletes and their commitment to the pursuit of academic success and career preparation.”