Area Sports Briefs: July 23

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE
Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday local sports scores and statistics were not available at press time.
Wednesday's scores can be found at bismarcktribune.com and will be published in Friday's print edition of the Tribune.
U-MARY ATHLETES POST 3.34 GPA
University of Mary athletes posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.34 in the 2020 spring semester.
The strong spring number followed a 3.28 mark in the fall. All 16 of the Marauders' NCAA affiliated programs scored GPAs of 3.0 or better. Female athletes earned a collective GPA of 3.53. Male athletes finished at 3.19.
“I am extremely impressed with our scholar-athletes’ spring GPA average of 3.34,” said Marauders Director of Athletics Dale Lennon. “Achieving notable academic excellence during a semester of uncertainty and lost athletic opportunities reflects well on the focus and purpose our coaches have instilled within their programs.
"The University of Mary community can be very proud of our scholar-athletes and their commitment to the pursuit of academic success and career preparation.”
Leading the way was the U-Mary volleyball team with a 3.63 GPA. Rounding out the top five were the women's swimming and diving team (3.6), women's track and field team (3.596), men's basketball team (3.593) and women's tennis team (3.51). Fifty athletes finished with perfect 4.0 GPAs.
BSC SIGNS S.D. PITCHER
Presten Riddle of Sioux Falls, S.D., has signed with the Bismarck State College Mystics baseball team.
Riddle, a right-handed pitcher, earned all-state honors for Sioux Falls Lincoln High School in 2019, the year he graduated. He trained in Minnesota after graduation.
"Presten is a talented pitcher and competitor and always has success on the mound,” BSC coach Michael Keeran said. “The bigger the game, the better Presten performs. We’re happy to welcome Presten to the Mystics."
NDSU ATHLETES EARN HONOR
North Dakota State received the Summit League's Institutional Academic Achievement Award for the first time.
NDSU had 104 athletes named to the Summit League's Commissioner's List of Academic Excellence, which required a GPA of 3.50 or better.
The NDSU women's basketball, men's golf, women's golf, women's soccer and softball teams captured the league's team academic achievement award.
NDSU'S TUSZKA INKS CONTRACT
Former North Dakota State All-American Derek Tuszka has signed with the Denver Broncos.
Tuszka was picked in the seventh round of April’s NFL draft with the 254th overall selection.
Tuszka, who played defensive end for the Bison, is expected to be moved to linebacker for the Broncos. In four seasons in Fargo the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder had 133 tackles and 29 1/2 sacks.
According to the Denver Post, Tuszka’s contract includes a signing bonus of $75,490 with a total value of $3,370,490 over four years.
SODAK ALLOWS FALL SPORTS
High school sports will go on as planned in South Dakota this fall.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association's board of directors unanimously approved a plan to proceed a the originally planned dates.
The SDHSAA board suggested safety precautions be taken, including screening athletes, coaches and support staff for COVID-19.
Fan attendance will largely be left up to individual school districts and administrators.
