Area Sports Briefs: July 22

Verhagen, a three-time state qualifier, compiled a 135-31 high school record. He was named 2020 Athlete of the Year at Kaukauna High School for his athletic achievements and leadership skills.

“Jaden is exactly what we are looking for in a 125-pounder,” said U-Mary coach Adam Aho. “When watching Jaden wrestle he has the ability to "flip a switch" and get extremely focused in on what he wants to do in his match and he has the attitude, confidence and ability to perform consistently at an extremely high level.

“In a dual setting it is very important for a 125-pounder to set the tone for the rest of the team to follow and Jaden's intensity in his wrestling style is definitely contagious and entertaining.”

The son of Josh and Andrea Verhagen, Jaden plans to study business administration.

Roche attended the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, Calif., his senior year. He accumulated more than 100 wins in high school, including a state tournament appearance in 2019 for Odea High School in Seattle.

Roche is projected to wrestle at 157 pounds for the Marauders.