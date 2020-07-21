Area Sports Briefs: July 22

AREA SPORTS
LOCAL UND ATHLETES HONORED
University of North Dakota athletes Lily Keplin, Jackson Ward and Austin Wolf of Bismarck and Mandan’s Megan Zander have been named to the Summit League Academic Honor Roll.
Keplin (psychology) and Zander (graphic design) were two of 13 players from the Fighting Hawks women’s basketball team to earn the award. Keplin, a Century graduate, and Zander will be sophomores next season.
Ward (kinesiology) competes in golf at UND. The Century grad will be a junior in the fall. Wolf (accounting) participates in track and field. He will be a junior next season.
In order to qualify for the award athletes need to maintain a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.
MANDAN TENNIS COACH RESIGNS
Mandan co-head girls tennis coach Megan Schaff has resigned.
Schaff has shard coaching duties with Paul Christen since 2014. The Braves went 15-3 in 2019 en route to winning the West Region championship, including the West Region doubles title. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
U-MARY ADDS TWO WRESTLERS
Jaden Verhagen of Kaukauna, Wisc., and Aodhan Roche from Seattle, Wash., have signed with the University of Mary hockey team.
Verhagen, a three-time state qualifier, compiled a 135-31 high school record. He was named 2020 Athlete of the Year at Kaukauna High School for his athletic achievements and leadership skills.
“Jaden is exactly what we are looking for in a 125-pounder,” said U-Mary coach Adam Aho. “When watching Jaden wrestle he has the ability to "flip a switch" and get extremely focused in on what he wants to do in his match and he has the attitude, confidence and ability to perform consistently at an extremely high level.
“In a dual setting it is very important for a 125-pounder to set the tone for the rest of the team to follow and Jaden's intensity in his wrestling style is definitely contagious and entertaining.”
The son of Josh and Andrea Verhagen, Jaden plans to study business administration.
Roche attended the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, Calif., his senior year. He accumulated more than 100 wins in high school, including a state tournament appearance in 2019 for Odea High School in Seattle.
Roche is projected to wrestle at 157 pounds for the Marauders.
“Aodhan is a disciplined, eager young man with a lot of room for growth,” said Aho. “I expect Aodhan to come into the program, work extremely hard and develop exponentially in his first year, providing a consistent challenge to the upperclassmen while learning from them.
“I am excited to see what Aodhan can do and how he will contribute to the program in the future.”
The son of Kyle and Jessica Roche, Aodhan plans to study biology with a pre-med concentration.
EIGHT UND HOCKEY PLAYERS CITED
Eight members of the University of North Dakota hockey team have qualified for the Krampade Division I Academic All-Stars.
Senior captain Colton Poolman was named for the fourth time. Cole Smith was named for the third time. Andrew Peski and Jacob Bernard-Dockter earned the honor for the second time. Casey Johnson, Westin Michaud, Judd Caulfield and Ethan Frisch earned their first honor.
To qualify for the award players must maintain a 3.6 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale and compete in 40% of a team’s games.
UND and Nebraska-Omaha each topped the NCHC with eight players honored.
TEXAS DELAYS FOOTBALL START
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will delay the start of the public high school football season for its largest schools by a month as the state grapples with a recent surge of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Instead of starting practice Aug. 3, those schools can now start Sept. 7. The first games can be played Sept. 24, a month after the originally scheduled opening weekend.
The University Interscholastic League said it focused the delay on larger schools as many of them are in the states largest metropolitan areas, which have been hit hardest by the surge of virus cases.
Some school districts are already changing their calendars to delay the start of the academic year, or to begin the year with several weeks of online classes. The Houston school district, the largest in the state, won’t meet on campus until mid-October.
The UIL’s announcement said it also anticipates that not all schools will start at the same time and could face disruptions during the season.
“These adjustments reflect the public health situation at this time and the varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state,” the UIL said in its announcement.
