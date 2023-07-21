LARKS FALL TO MINOT

Gavin Schmitt threw eight shutout innings to help Minot post a 7-0 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Larks on Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Schmitt scattered six hits, walking none and striking out eight.

He combined with Gavin Halu on a six-hit shutout.

Nic Pepe had two hits, including a double, and Ryan Recio had two doubles for Minot.

The Larks had six hits – all singles – and five Bismarck pitchers combined to issue 13 walks.

Bismarck opens a series at St. Cloud on Saturday.

KELLER RECORDS ACE AT O’LEARY

Stacy Keller recorded a hole in one on Friday at Tom O’Leary Golf Course.

Keller aced the 109-yard hole No. 8 using a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Tad Fink, Darren Johnson and Scott Osadchuk.