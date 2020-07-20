Area Sports Briefs: July 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

GOVS WIN OPENER IN GRAND FORKS

The Bismarck Governors defeated Grand Forks 2-0 in 10 innings in the first of two games Monday.

Skyler Riedinger and Cade Feeney combined for 10 shutout innings in the opener as the Govs prevailed 2-0. Game 2 was rained out with Grand Forks leading 5-3 in the third inning.

The Govs were trying to sew up the No. 2 seed in the statewide standings. Bismarck improved to 10-5 in the Class AA Senior Babe Ruth Standings. Grand Forks dropped to 8-5. Fargo Post 2 is 10-2 with four games to play. The state tournament will be held at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Aug. 4-8.

It took 10 innings for someone to score in the opening game and even then the Govs needed a little help.

Ben Patton, who had three of the Govs' eight hits in the game, led off the top of the 10th with a single. Patton went to second on a sac bunt and third on a passed ball but was still there with two outs.

Grand Forks relief pitcher Zachary Carolina got Connor Hanson to ground toward second base but the ball was misplayed, allowing Patton to break the tie. The Govs tacked on one for insurance. After Feeney walked, Cru Walker singled home Hanson for a 2-0 lead.