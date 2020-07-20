Area Sports Briefs: July 21

AREA SPORTS
GOVS WIN OPENER IN GRAND FORKS
The Bismarck Governors defeated Grand Forks 2-0 in 10 innings in the first of two games Monday.
Skyler Riedinger and Cade Feeney combined for 10 shutout innings in the opener as the Govs prevailed 2-0. Game 2 was rained out with Grand Forks leading 5-3 in the third inning.
The Govs were trying to sew up the No. 2 seed in the statewide standings. Bismarck improved to 10-5 in the Class AA Senior Babe Ruth Standings. Grand Forks dropped to 8-5. Fargo Post 2 is 10-2 with four games to play. The state tournament will be held at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Aug. 4-8.
It took 10 innings for someone to score in the opening game and even then the Govs needed a little help.
Ben Patton, who had three of the Govs' eight hits in the game, led off the top of the 10th with a single. Patton went to second on a sac bunt and third on a passed ball but was still there with two outs.
Grand Forks relief pitcher Zachary Carolina got Connor Hanson to ground toward second base but the ball was misplayed, allowing Patton to break the tie. The Govs tacked on one for insurance. After Feeney walked, Cru Walker singled home Hanson for a 2-0 lead.
Feeney worked out of trouble twice to get the win. The Blue Devils had runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth but could not score. In the 10th, the home team loaded the bases with two outs but Feeney got Brady Sorenson to pop out to end the game. Both Bismarck runs were unearned.
Skyler Riedinger sailed through seven shutout innings on the mound for the Govs. Riedinger allowed just four hits with four strikeouts. Feeney allowed four hits over three innings with five strikeouts.
The Govs are right back at it today, hosting West Fargo in one nine-inning game. First pitch is set for 5:30 at Municipal Ballpark.
FLICKERTAILS PREVAIL IN 10
Jared Wegner and Jackson Loftin delivered two-run doubles in the top of the 10th inning as the Mandan Flickertails topped the Bismarck Bull Moose 6-5 in 10 innings Monday night.
Tied 1-1 after nine innings, the Flickertails (16-8) scored five runs in the top of the 10th.
Loftin and Collin Hopkins had two hits each for Mandan.
Lucas Reid, the fifth of five pitchers, got the win for the Flickertails.
Calen Schwabe and Peter Serruto had two hits each for the Bull Moose.
After a day off, Northwoods League play resumes Wednesday with the Larks facing the Flickertails at 7:05.
ALFSAD CARDS ACE AT PRAIRIE WEST
Doran Alfsad sank a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Sunday.
Alfsad aced the 156-yard 12th hole, using a 7-iron.
On hand to witness the ace were Troy Bassingwaite, Bruce Basaraba and Dirk Simoneig.
U-MARY SWIM TEAM EARNS HONOR
The University of Mary swimming and diving team has been named as a Scholar All-America team by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.
The Marauders have earned the honor every semester since the program began in 2016. Coach Leah Neiheisel's team posted a grade point average of 3.60 in the spring semester.
"I’m very proud of the team’s accomplishments in the classroom this past semester,” Neiheisel said. "Their ability to handle the adversity and uncertainty with poise, dedication and adaptability shows their commitment to being scholar-athletes."
All eight programs from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference earned the award.
MORNEAU NAMED TWINS' LEAD ANALYST
The Twins on Monday released local broadcast information for their upcoming 60-game season, which includes 58 of the games being shown on Fox Sports North and two scheduled for Fox national broadcasts.
FSN is also carrying Wednesday’s preseason game against the Cubs before the regular season starts Friday night against the White Sox.
Games against Cleveland on July 30 and Sept. 12 will be Fox national games.
Perhaps of the most interest to fans: Dick Bremer remains the FSN play-by-play voice and will be paired with analysts Justin Morneau, Bert Blyleven, Roy Smalley and Jack Morris on various broadcasts.
Morneau was scheduled to work 80 of the team’s FSN broadcasts before the coronavirus pandemic dramatically shortened the season from 162 to 60 games. Blyleven was slated to do just 30 games originally.
Morneau will be the analyst on the “bulk” of the Twins’ shortened schedule, Twins President Dave St. Peter said. Blyleven will work the second-most games, followed by Smalley and Morris.
Broadcasters are not traveling to away games; all games will be called from Target Field, with monitors being used for road games. Similarly, reporters Marney Gellner, Audra Martin and Annie Sabo will work exclusively from Target Field, conducting interviews via Zoom.
-- Michael Rand, Star Tribune
