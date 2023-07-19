BAKER TO PLAY AT MSUM

Legacy High and Bismarck State College basketball player Jaiden Baker will continue her career at MSU-Moorhead.

Baker, a 5-7 guard, missed last season due to a knee injury. She averaged 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in her freshman season for the Mystics.

The Dragons went 14-13 last season and advanced to the NSIC tournament.

PBR TEAM SERIES SET TO EXPAND

PBR plans to expand its new team series by two teams for the 2024 season.

The bidding process for a new teams starts at $20 million. According to the PBR, 30 prospective partners have expressed interest in ownership.

In its inaugural season, nearly 200,000 people attended team events.