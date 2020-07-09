Area Sports Briefs: July 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

SIMOES' SLAM LIFTS LARKS TO WIN

Tim Simoes hit a grand slam in his first at bat of the season to lead the Bismarck Larks to an 8-4 Northwoods League win over the Bismarck Bull Moose Thursday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Simoes connected on a 1-1 pitch off Bull Moose pitcher Garret Reisz as part of the Larks’ five-run third inning.

Myles Harris and Brody Tanksley each had two hits and two RBIs for the Larks, who improved to 10-5. Brant Schaffitzel finished 2-for-5.

Noah Kandel, the second of four Larks’ pitchers, earned the win. Kandel tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Torin Montgomery had two of the Bull Moose’s six hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Noah Hemphill doubled and drove in two.

The Larks and first-place Mandan Flickertails (12-5) play tonight at 7:05 p.m.

TWO D-II CONFERENCES CANCEL FALL SEASON

The Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference have suspended fall sports and championship events due to the coronavirus pandemic.