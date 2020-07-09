Area Sports Briefs: July 10

AREA SPORTS
SIMOES' SLAM LIFTS LARKS TO WIN
Tim Simoes hit a grand slam in his first at bat of the season to lead the Bismarck Larks to an 8-4 Northwoods League win over the Bismarck Bull Moose Thursday night at Municipal Ballpark.
Simoes connected on a 1-1 pitch off Bull Moose pitcher Garret Reisz as part of the Larks’ five-run third inning.
Myles Harris and Brody Tanksley each had two hits and two RBIs for the Larks, who improved to 10-5. Brant Schaffitzel finished 2-for-5.
Noah Kandel, the second of four Larks’ pitchers, earned the win. Kandel tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Torin Montgomery had two of the Bull Moose’s six hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Noah Hemphill doubled and drove in two.
The Larks and first-place Mandan Flickertails (12-5) play tonight at 7:05 p.m.
TWO D-II CONFERENCES CANCEL FALL SEASON
The Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference have suspended fall sports and championship events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The leagues announced the move Thursday and issued a joint statement, saying that “the welfare of our student-athletes is sacrosanct and must preempt all other considerations when evaluating any return to competition efforts.”
In its release, the CIAA said it would explore a possible modified competition schedule for football, volleyball and cross country for the spring. There is no time frame for making that decision. The league, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said it would discuss plans for winter and spring sports.
CIAA schools include Bowie State (Md.), Chowan (N.C.), Claflin (S.C.), Elizabeth City State (N.C.), Fayetteville State (N.C.), Johnson C. Smith (N.C.), Lincoln (Penn.), Livingstone (N.C.), Shaw (N.C.), St. Augustine's (N.C.), Virginia State, Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State (N.C.).
Atlanta-based SIAC said it would also look at moving some fall sports such as football into the spring. The SIAC includes Albany State (Ga.), Benedict College (S.C.), Central State of Ohio, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State (Ga.), Kentucky State, Lane College (Tenn.), LeMoyne-Owen College (Tenn.), Miles College (Ala.), Morehouse College (Ga.), Spring Hill College (Ala.), Paine College (Ga.), Savannah State (Ga.) and Tuskegee University (Ala.).
