MANDAN’S HUETTL CCOMMITS TO NDSU

Anna Huettl of Mandan has announced she is committing to North Dakota State for golf.

The Braves senior was an all-state in 2022 and won a West Region title. She has one season left with the Braves.

CORRECTION

The Lions All-Star Basketball Games will be played on Monday, July 10 at Bismarck High School.

Game times are 6 and 8 p.m.