Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 27

Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 27

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the Bismarck Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday night, local and national scores were not available at press time.

Results of Wednesday night's local events can be found at bismarcktribune.com. Wednesday's local scores will run in Friday's sports section.

HUBER EARNS ALL-NSIC HONORS

University of Mary freshman Braydon Huber has earned all-NSIC honors in wrestling.

Huber, from Post Falls, Idaho, was named to the second team at 157 pounds. Huber, currently ranked 10th, is 25-4 on the season and 18-2 against NCAA Division II opponents.

The Marauders compete in the NCAA Super Regionals Feb. 29 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News