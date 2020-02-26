Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 27

AREA SPORTS

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the Bismarck Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday night, local and national scores were not available at press time.

Results of Wednesday night's local events can be found at bismarcktribune.com. Wednesday's local scores will run in Friday's sports section.

HUBER EARNS ALL-NSIC HONORS

University of Mary freshman Braydon Huber has earned all-NSIC honors in wrestling.

Huber, from Post Falls, Idaho, was named to the second team at 157 pounds. Huber, currently ranked 10th, is 25-4 on the season and 18-2 against NCAA Division II opponents.

The Marauders compete in the NCAA Super Regionals Feb. 29 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

