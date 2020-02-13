Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 14

AREA SPORTS
U-MARY HOCKEY CLINCHES SPOT
The University of Mary hockey team clinched a spot at nationals due to its No. 1 national ranking on Thursday.
Nationals will be held in Firsco, Texdas, March 20-24.
The Marauders play at Jamestown tonight.
LISBON TOP SEED FOR DUAL TOURNEY
Lisbon is the No. 1 seed for the Class B state wrestling dual tournament at Fargodome on Feb. 20.
South Border, Velva, Carrington and New Salem-Almont are seeded 2-5. Pembina County North, Hettinger-Scranton and Minot Ryan also qualified.