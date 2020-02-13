Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 14

Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 14

AREA SPORTS

U-MARY HOCKEY CLINCHES SPOT

The University of Mary hockey team clinched a spot at nationals due to its No. 1 national ranking on Thursday.

Nationals will be held in Firsco, Texdas, March 20-24.

The Marauders play at Jamestown tonight.

LISBON TOP SEED FOR DUAL TOURNEY

Lisbon is the No. 1 seed for the Class B state wrestling dual tournament at Fargodome on Feb. 20.

South Border, Velva, Carrington and New Salem-Almont are seeded 2-5. Pembina County North, Hettinger-Scranton and Minot Ryan also qualified.

