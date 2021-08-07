Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 8

LARKS WIN SECOND STRAIGHT

Seth Brewer pitched seven strong innings and the Bismarck Larks scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to post their second straight victory over the Rochester Honkers, 5-4 on Saturday night at Municipal Stadium.

Brewer held the Honkers to three runs on five hits, walking three and fanning six batters to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Andrew Paten pitched the eighth and Nate Boyle struck out one in a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up the save.

The Larks got on the board first as Cole Roberts led off the bottom of the first with a single and came in to score on a grounder by Jaxon Rosencranz. Roberts went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Larks.

Nico Regino hit a two-run homer with two out in the top of the second, his first of the season, to give the Honkers the lead.

Roberts came in to score the Larks’ second run in the bottom of the third when Ben Teel reached on an error.

Roberts gave Bismarck the lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Spencer Sarringer drove in two more runs with a single, pushing the lead to 5-2.

Regino scored the Honkers’ third run in the top of the seventh.