Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 7

LARKS BEAT HONKERS, SNAP SKID
Jordan Chappell, making his first start of the season, threw six strong innings to help the Bismarck Larks post a 6-2 Northwoods League victory over the Rochester Honkers on Friday night.
The Larks ended a five-game losing streak with the win.
Chappell (3-1), a Minot State junior, scattered six hits over six frames, and allowed two runs – only one earned. He walked three and struck out six.
Zach Reeder finished up, throwing three hitless, scoreless innings to pick up a save. He walked one and struck out one.
The Honkers got a run in the top of the first when Benjamin Rosengard was hit by a pitch and later scored on a throwing error.
The Larks took advantage of a pair of Rochester errors in the bottom of the second, scoring two runs to take the lead. A Cole Roberts RBI double plated the third run of the frame, giving Bismarck a two-run advantage.
Zachary Meddings’ RBI single in the fifth pulled the Honkers within a run at 3-2.
Brant Schaffitzel scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth, pushing the Larks back to a two-run advantage at 4-2.
A one-out RBI single by Ben Teel gave the Larks a three-run lead in the seventh. Teel came in to score on a two-out error, giving the Larks a 6-2 advantage.