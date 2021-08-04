Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 5

FORMER BOBCAT SHEPARD SIGNS WITH CAPITALS

Former Bismarck Bobcats goaltender Hunter Shepard has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Washington Capitals.

Shepard, 25, appeared in three games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League last season, going 3-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. He also played in 21 games with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL, finishing 12-6-2 with one shutout, a 2.55 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

He was the ECHL goaltender of the week with South Carolina in May, going 3-0-0 with a shutout, a 1.33 GAA and a .952 save percentage.

Shepard signed an AHL contract with Hershey after a four-year career at Minnesota-Duluth. In 119 games with the Bulldogs, he went 76-37-5, rankings first in UMD history in wins, goals-against average (1.94), save percentage (.922) and shutouts (17). He won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2018 and 2019, was the NCHC goaltender of the year in 2019 and was twice an All-American. A three-time finalist for the Mike Richter Award, Shepard played an NCAA record 15 consecutive games from Oct. 21, 2017 to March 7, 2020.