AGGIES, HOLSTEINS TOP POLLS

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison and New Salem-Almont remain No. 1 in the latest North Dakota Class A and nine-man football polls.

The Aggies (2-0) received 18 of 19 first-place votes in the Class A poll. No. 2 Kindred (2-0) received the other first-place vote.

The top four spots were unchanged from last week, with Dickinson Trinity (2-0) and Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2-0) at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Bottineau (2-0) moved into the poll at No. 5.

Shiloh Christian (2-0) and Bowman County (2-0) received votes in the poll of members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

The Holsteins (2-0) got 13 of the 19 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in nine-man.

North Prairie (2-0) got five first-place votes and stayed No. 2. South Border (2-0) got the other first-place vote and remained at No. 5. The top five were unchanged from last week, with Sargent County (2-0) third and Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (2-0) fourth.

New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (2-0), Grant County-Flasher (2-0) and Linton-HMB (2-0) were among the other tams getting votes.

NDSU, UND FINALIZE 2024 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

With Western Illinois heading out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the league schedule for 2024 has been shuffled to replace games with the Leathernecks.

North Dakota will open the season Aug. 31, 2024 at Iowa State, then host Montana, Idaho State, San Diego and Murray State. UND replaced the game with Western Illinois with a trip to Youngstown State on Oct. 26 and rearranged dated for the other league contests. UND is at North Dakota State on Oct. 5, followed by their bye week in Week 7. North Dakota will play seven home games and four on the road in 2024.

North Dakota State will play nine straight weeks to open the season, with the bye coming on Sept. 28.

The Bison added a game at Illinois State on Sept. 28, 2024 to replace the game with the Leathernecks.

NDSU opens the 2024 season at Colorado on Aug. 31 and hosts Tennessee State on Sept. 7 in the home opener. They play three of their first five games on the road with a Sept. 14 date at East Tennessee State. The Bison play six games at home and six on the road in 2024.

MOTHERWELL RETURNS TO UND

John Motherwell is returning to the University of North Dakota women’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant to head coach Mallory Bernhard.

Motherwell will also serve as recruiting coordinator. He served as an assistant coach at UND from 2010-11 and as an associate head coach in 2018-23 before going to Central Michigan.