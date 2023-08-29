U-MARY NAMES SOFTBALL COACH

Amy Schmeckpeper has been named the new head softball coach at the University of Mary.

Schmeckpeper becomes the ninth head coach in Marauders program history, coming to Bismarck after three seasons as head coach at Gartden City (Kan.) Community College.

She led the Broncbusters to a division title while earning coach of the year honors in her first season at Garden City. She coached 17 all-region players, including an All-American at GCCC. She also coached 13 all-region players at Lamar (Colo.) Community College.

Schmeckpeper is a native of Boise, Idaho, and played collegiately at the University of Puget Sound.