VIKINGS TRADE OT LOWE TO PATS

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday morning that they had made a trade with the New England Patriots, sending offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the AFC East in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

New England ESPN Nation beat writer Mike Reiss announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that the pick Minnesota would be acquiring was the pick the Patriots had originally received in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for offensive tackle Justin Herron and a seventh round pick, and not the Patriots' own sixth-round pick.

The move helps relieve what is expected to be a number of difficult roster decisions coming for the Vikings over the next few days.

VIKINGS BEGIN CUTDOWNS

Along with the trade of Lowe, the Vikings announced a bevy of moves to move them closer to the regular season total of 53.

The team waived quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, running back Abram Smith, wide receiver Garett Maag, tight end Colin Thompson, offensive linemen Christian DiLauro, Josh Sokol, and Jarrid Williams, defensive lineman Calvin Avery, linebacker Wilson Huber, cornerbacks Kalon Barnes, C.J. Coldon, Jr., and Jameson Houston.

Minnesota also terminated the contracts of vested veteran linebackers Jake Gervase and Tanner Vallejo, and waived/injured cornerback Tay Gowan, who will revert to Minnesota's injured reserve list if he passes through waivers.

While not officially announced by the team as of yet, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced late Monday evening the Vikings were also releasing defensive linemen Sheldon Day and Ross Blacklock.

The moves leave Minnesota with 20 cuts still to make, as their roster stood at 91 before the moves due to a roster exception for Junior Aho as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

FARGO PRO-AM TOURNEY CONCLUDES

The 59th annual Bobcat North Dakota Open at the Fargo Country Club ran from Aug. 25-27 as part of the 18-event Dakotas Tour, and the results of the tournament were announced Monday afternoon.

Andre Metzger won the tournament, becoming the first player to ever win the Bobcat North Dakota Open four times. Zander Winston and Chris Gilman tied for second behind Metzger, while Ian Siminoch led the amateur division.

In the awards presentation Sunday, Bobcat representatives presented a check for $1.2 million to Kelly Olson, president and CEO of The Village Family Service Center, a local non-profit agency.

BISMARCK TO HOST SOFTBALL TOURNEY

On the heels of their yearly hosting of the McQuades softball tournament, the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District will be hosting the USA Softball National Championship tournament for the Class E/Rec level.

Starting on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. and running to Sept. 4, 27 teams are scheduled to play at the Clem Kelley Athletic Complex.

Tickets for the tournament are available at the gate. More information about the tournament, including a bracket, can be found at www.bisparks.org/mens-national-softball-2023/.

FELCHLE COMMITS TO JACKRABBITS

In an announcement on Twitter Monday evening, Bismarck Legacy star basketball player Brooklynn Felchle announced a verbal commitment to South Dakota State to continue her basketball career with the Jackrabbits.

As the first girls basketball player from Legacy to commit to a D-I school, Felchle led the Sabers to a sixth-place finish at last year's state tournament, averaging 15.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting just under 65 percent from the field.

Felchle earned All-West Region and second-team All-State honors in her sophomore season, and will be playing her junior season with the Sabers this winter.