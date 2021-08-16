Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 17

CAPITALS FALL IN QUARTERFINALS

Mifflin County, Pa., scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 2-1 victory over the Bismarck Capitals at the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series in Eagles Pass, Texas on Monday night.

The Capitals scored an unearned in the bottom of the first inning. Gavin Lill drove in Lucas Vasey. The 1-0 lead stood up until the top of the seventh.

Bismarck was outhit 7-3 in the game. Marcus Butts, Michael Fagerland and Eli Thompson had one single apiece for the Capitals.

Parker Sagsveen pitched five scoreless innings for Bismarck. He allowed four hits and struck out six.

The Capitals, who went 3-1 in pool play to advance to the single-elimination tournament, ended the season with a record of 45-5-1.

SCHAUER SINKS ACE

Ned Schauer made a hole-in-one on Thursday at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Bismarck.

Schauer aced the 132-yard second hole, using a pitching wedge.

