Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 11

AREA SPORTS
MILLER PITCHES MOOSE TO WIN
Legacy High grad and University of Mary pitcher Paxton Miller struck out 11 batters in six innings to lead the Bismarck Bull Moose to a 10-2 win over the Mandan Flickertails in Northwoods League action on Monday night.
Miller allowed two runs on five hits in earning his first win of the season.
Calen Schwabe, Ryan Curran and Quentin Evers from the University of Mary each had three hits each for the Bull Moose. Schwabe scored three times. Evers scored twice, doubled and drove in two.
Tyler Keith hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning for the Flickertails.
Tonight at 7:05 the Larks take on the Bull Moose.
LARKS OFFERING FREE BACKPACKS
The Bismarck Larks, Basin Electric Power, Nyhus Tax Service and BNSC Railway are teaming to give away 300 Larks backpacks.
On Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the first 300 people to donate two school supplies will receive a backpack.
Donations benefit Carrie's Kids, a North Dakota non-profit. Donations will be taken in the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Participants will not be required to leave their cars.
SMITH SIDELINED BY HEART CONDITION
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 season because of a heart condition that was discovered after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to training camp two weeks ago.
The Vikings made the procedural move on Monday of waiving Smith with a non-football injury designation. Upon clearing waivers, he'll revert to the reserve list for non-football injuries. Smith, who played mostly on special teams as a rookie, was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019.
The Vikings signed linebacker Quinten Poling over the weekend for depth. Poling was a 2018 seventh-round draft pick out of Ohio by the Miami Dolphins, who kept him on the practice squad. He spent most of last season on the practice squad with the then-Oakland Raiders.
Smith announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he needs open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with.
“It is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer,” Smith said. “The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!”
He said the procedure won't be career ending.
“By no means am I ready to be done playing football,” Smith posted. “There is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field.”
SUMMIT LEAGUE POSTPONES FALL SPORTS
The Summit League President's Council voted unanimously on Monday to postpone the regular season and championships for men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021.
North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota are members of the Summit League.
