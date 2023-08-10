STACK HONORED

The Walt Stack Umpires’ Headquarters at Cottonwood Park Softball Complex will be dedicated on Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. The event is open to the public.

The “Stack Shack” will provide dedicated space for umpires during tournaments at Cottonwood.

Stack served as Bismarck umpire-in-chief, North Dakota umpire-in-chief and as a representative on the national umpires’ staff in his 60 years as a leader in Bismarck softball.

The project was made possible by a Bismarck Recreation Council capital campaign with contributions from more than 200 donors.

YOUTH SOCCER TEAM

WINS TOURNAMENT

The Bismarck Magic girls soccer team went 6-0 and placed first at the USA Cup in Blaine, Minn., July 14-16.

The team, comprised over 11-year-olds, defeated Sioux Falls, S.D. (5-0), Duluth, Minn. (5-0), a Minneapolis area team (1-0) and Thunder Bay, Ontario (4-0) in pool play.

In the semifinals, the Magic topped Minnetonka, Minn., 2-1 and a Chicago team 5-1 in the championship.

Coached by Stephanie Martinez and Tim Green, the Magic qualified for the Adidas Cup in February in Richmond, Va.

The USA Cup featured over 1,000 teams, from 27 states and 13 countries.

ELLIS TABBED AS

PLAYER TO WATCH

Along with being ranked 13th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason poll, the University of Mary's Nehkyah Ellis was named as the team's Player to Watch.

Ellis has led the Marauders in kills in each of the past three seasons and earned the honor of Player to Watch for the second straight season.

In 2022, Ellis had 238 kills (a team-high), 288 digs (second on the team), and 27 aces (team high).

The Marauders open their non-conference schedule in Billings, Mont. on Sept. 1 and start their NSIC conference schedule against Minnesota-Duluth on Sept. 15.