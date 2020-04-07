Area Sports Briefs: April 8

AREA BRIEFS
WETSCH PLAYING TWO SPORTS AT BSC
Bismarck High School senior Macy Wetsch has signed a letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College, where she will play softball and volleyball.
Wetsch, an outfielder, helped BHS forge a 28-4 season and reach the state championship game last spring in softball. She finished her career with 16 home runs.
In volleyball Wetsch, a 5-9 outside hitter, earned first-team all-state and all-region recognition as a senior. The Demons qualified for the state tournament and finished the season 21-10.
LEGION SERIES, REGIONALS CANCELED
The American Legion World Series and the eight Regional Tournaments have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Legion baseball season typically runs from late May to late July.
“These times are unparalleled,” said Richard Anderson of the Americanism Commission on Tuesday. “And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program.
“(We) feel this is the right thing to do.”
This year’s Central Regional tournament, which features teams from Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, was scheduled to be played in Sioux Falls, S.D.
UND'S BERRY WINS PENROSE AWARD
University of North Dakota head hockey coach is co-winner of the American Hockey Coaches Association Spencer Penrose Award, presented annually to the NCAA Division I coach of the year.
Berry shared the honor with Cornell's Mike Schafer. UND finished the season 26-5-4. Cornell went 23-2-4. The tie in the voting is just the second in the history of the award. Amo Bessone of Michigan State and Len Ceglarski of Clarkson shared the honor in 1966.
Berry and Schafer are both first-time winners, but Berry is the fourth winner from UND. Gino Gasparini won in 1987 and Dean Blais earned the honor in 1997 and 2001.
Earlier, Berry, in his fifth year as head coach at UND, was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference coach of the year for the second time. He also earned USCHO.com and College Hockey news coach of the year honors.
Berry's career coaching record at UND is 116-57-23.
