Area Sports Briefs: April 8

AREA BRIEFS

WETSCH PLAYING TWO SPORTS AT BSC

Bismarck High School senior Macy Wetsch has signed a letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College, where she will play softball and volleyball.

Wetsch, an outfielder, helped BHS forge a 28-4 season and reach the state championship game last spring in softball. She finished her career with 16 home runs.

In volleyball Wetsch, a 5-9 outside hitter, earned first-team all-state and all-region recognition as a senior. The Demons qualified for the state tournament and finished the season 21-10.

LEGION SERIES, REGIONALS CANCELED

The American Legion World Series and the eight Regional Tournaments have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Legion baseball season typically runs from late May to late July.

“These times are unparalleled,” said Richard Anderson of the Americanism Commission on Tuesday. “And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program.