Area Sports Briefs: April 21

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BSC SOFTBALL SIGNS LOCAL PAIR

Katie Fields from Legacy High in Bismarck and Katelyn Rude from Hillsboro, N.D., have signed with the Bismarck State College softball team.

Fields brings versatility to the Mystics. A right-handed hitter and pitcher, she also can play second and third base.

"Katie’s devotion to the game and her willingness to work hard at being successful will be an asset to the Mystics program," BSC coach Thai Haggin said.

Rude, a left-handed hitter, can play all over the diamond in the infield and outfield.

"Katelyn uses her short game, which utilizes her speed on the base paths," Haggin said. "Katelyn’s speed will be a strength for the Mystics both defensively and offensively."

BSC SIGNS CATCHER FROM CANADA

Logan Grant has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.

Grant played for the Okotoks Dawgs Baseball Academy in Alberta, Canada. Last season he it .365 with a .444 on-base percentage and .432 slugging percentage. He represented Team Canada in the Canada Cup as a sophomore and junior.