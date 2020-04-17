Area Sports Briefs: April 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWO SOFTBALL PLAYERS COMMIT TO BSC

Pitcher Kassidy Duttenhefner of Bismarck and outfielder Greta Gibson of Oakes have signed letters of intent to play softball at Bismarck State College.

Duttenhefner is a right-handed pitcher from Bismarck High School, the 20-19 runner-up in softball.

Gibson intends to play both softball and volleyball for the Mystics. She was an outfielder for state champion Central Cass last spring and was a 5-foot-9 hitter for the Squirrels in volleyball.

OPTIMISTS VOLLEYBALL ROSTERS CHOSEN

Four Bismarck athletes and five from Fargo are among the players selected for the Optimists All-Star Volleyball series.

Among the 12 players competing for the West will be Chloe Markovic and Kail Lill of Century, Macy Wetsch of Bismarck and Ashton Sagaser of Legacy.

The East team will include Madison Langlie and Kenzee Langlie of Fargo Davies, Karlie Goschen of Fargo North, Julia Bogart of Fargo Oak Grove and Reile Payne of Fargo Shanley, a Bismarck State College recruit.