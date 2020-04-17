Area Sports Briefs: April 18

TWO SOFTBALL PLAYERS COMMIT TO BSC
Pitcher Kassidy Duttenhefner of Bismarck and outfielder Greta Gibson of Oakes have signed letters of intent to play softball at Bismarck State College.
Duttenhefner is a right-handed pitcher from Bismarck High School, the 20-19 runner-up in softball.
Gibson intends to play both softball and volleyball for the Mystics. She was an outfielder for state champion Central Cass last spring and was a 5-foot-9 hitter for the Squirrels in volleyball.
OPTIMISTS VOLLEYBALL ROSTERS CHOSEN
Four Bismarck athletes and five from Fargo are among the players selected for the Optimists All-Star Volleyball series.
Among the 12 players competing for the West will be Chloe Markovic and Kail Lill of Century, Macy Wetsch of Bismarck and Ashton Sagaser of Legacy.
The East team will include Madison Langlie and Kenzee Langlie of Fargo Davies, Karlie Goschen of Fargo North, Julia Bogart of Fargo Oak Grove and Reile Payne of Fargo Shanley, a Bismarck State College recruit.
All four girls named outstanding senior volleyball athletes last fall are on the two teams. They are Class A tri-athletes Kameron Selvig of Jamestown, the Langlie sisters of Fargo Davies, and Class B honoree Nicole Schmitz of Oakes. Selvig, the Gatorade Player of the Year, is a U-Mary recruit.
The two all-star matches are scheduled for Fargo Davies on June 15 and Century High School of June 16.
MC ELWEE NAMED MANDAN SOCCER COACH
Aaron Mc Elwee, who last season coached Mandan's middle school team, is the new boys soccer coach at Mandan High School.
Mc Elwee, a native of Northern Ireland, earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Mary in 2015 and a master's degree in physical education and athletic administration this year.
He was recently hired as a physical education teacher for Mandan High School, beginning next fall.
Mc Elwee played international youth soccer for Northern Ireland before moving to the United States to attend college and play soccer.
"Aaron will bring a vast amount of knowledge, experience and passion to the boys soccer program. ... He is excited to continue on the success and foundation that coach (Stephen) Weston achieved," Mandan Public Schools activities director Mark Wiest was quoted as saying in a prepared release.
TWO SIGN WITH U-MARY MEN'S BASKETBALL
A 6-foot-5 forward from California and a 6-1 guard from Arizona have signed letters of intent to enroll at the University of Mary.
Kam Warrens is a forward who played last season at Yuba Community College in Marysville, Calif. Warrens averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season for Yuba, which finished the season 24-6.
"I can't wait to get Cam here," U-Mary men's head basketball coach Joe Kittell was quoted as saying in a prepared release. "He played a major part in the success of a really good team."
Devin Franks is a guard from Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Ariz. He averaged 24.6 points per game last season with a high of 44 points. He holds the school record for points in a season and a career. He was named the regional player of the year.
"We are very excited about Deven," Kittell was quoted as saying. "He is really fast and can play both the point and the off-guard positions. We think with his range and athleticism it will be an easy transition to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference."
