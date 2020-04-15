Area Sports Briefs: April 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AREA SPORTS

HENDRICKS HIRED AS BOBCATS ASSISTANT

Garrett Hendrickson has been hired as an assistant coach by the Bismarck Bobcats.

Hendrickson replaces Garrett Roth, who was recently hired as head coach of the Wichita Falls Warriors of the NAHL. Roth had been on staff with the Bobcats the past eight seasons.

Last season Hendrickson was an associate head coach and assistant general manager for the Wisconsin Lumberjacks of the SIJHL. Previously, he was an assistant coach for the Minnesota Wilderness, which plays in the same division as the Bobcats in the NAHL. Hendrickson played four year of college hockey for the Concordia Cobbers in Moorhead, totaling 71 points in 100 games.

“He’ll bring energy and enthusiasm to our locker room and to our practices,” said Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie. “That’s one of the reasons why we went after him. The thing that is appealing is that he’s been in our league and he’s done it.”

“He’s identified talent and that speaks volumes knowing what kind of level this league is now. That’s something he brings to the table and it’s valued at this level.”