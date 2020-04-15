Area Sports Briefs: April 16

AREA SPORTS
HENDRICKS HIRED AS BOBCATS ASSISTANT
Garrett Hendrickson has been hired as an assistant coach by the Bismarck Bobcats.
Hendrickson replaces Garrett Roth, who was recently hired as head coach of the Wichita Falls Warriors of the NAHL. Roth had been on staff with the Bobcats the past eight seasons.
Last season Hendrickson was an associate head coach and assistant general manager for the Wisconsin Lumberjacks of the SIJHL. Previously, he was an assistant coach for the Minnesota Wilderness, which plays in the same division as the Bobcats in the NAHL. Hendrickson played four year of college hockey for the Concordia Cobbers in Moorhead, totaling 71 points in 100 games.
“He’ll bring energy and enthusiasm to our locker room and to our practices,” said Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie. “That’s one of the reasons why we went after him. The thing that is appealing is that he’s been in our league and he’s done it.”
“He’s identified talent and that speaks volumes knowing what kind of level this league is now. That’s something he brings to the table and it’s valued at this level.”
Said Hendrickson: “I am very excited to join such a classy organization. They have such a good reputation and I am excited to be a part of it. I want to thank owner Thom Brigl for this opportunity and also Layne for believing in me to help him continue the great tradition.”
SHEYENNE’S DETTMAN SIGNS WITH BSC
Zion Dettman of West Fargo Sheyenne High School has signed with the Bismarck State College men’s basketball team.
The 5-foot-10 point guard averaged 14 points, four assists and three rebounds per game last season in helping the Mustangs to a 24-2 record and semifinal round appearance at the Class A state tournament. Dettman was a two-time all-East Region selection.
SIX BISON PLAYERS EARN HONOR
Linebacker Jaxon Brown, defensive tackle Jack Darnell, tight end Ben Ellefson, defensive tackle Cole Karcz, fullback Garrett Malstrom and defensive end Derrek Tuszka from the North Dakota State football team have been named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 2020 Honor Society.
To qualify for the award players must have completed their final year of eligibility, maintain a 3.2 grade point average during their career and were a starter or significant contributor in 2019.
NDSU won its third straight FCS championship and eighth in the last nine years in January with a 16-0 record.
THREE UND FOOTBALL PLAYERS CITED
Quarterback Nate Ketteringham, linebacker Donnell Rodgers and wide receiver Noah Wanzek from the University of North Dakota football team have been named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 2020 Honor Society.
To qualify for the award players must have completed their final year of eligibility, maintain a 3.2 grade point average during their career and were starter or significant contributor in 2019.
UND went 7-5 last season and lost in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!