OTTERDAHL WINS THIRD AWARD

North Dakota State thrower Trevor Otterdahl was named the Summit League's Field Performer of the Week for the third time, the league announced Tuesday.

Otterdahl won the shot put and the discus, and took second among collegiate athletes in the hammer throw, at the University of South Dakota Early Bird meet.

Otterdahl topped the shot put with a mark of 61-00.75, earned the top throw in the discus with a mark of 179-2, and earned his finish in the hammer throw thanks to a toss of 224-5.

It's the sixth career weekly honor for Otterdahl, and the second in a row.

PYKE, BERG COMMIT TO HAWKS

In an offseason full of uncertainty, the University of North Dakota's men's hockey team is already starting to lock in new players for next year's roster.

Among the newcomers announced Tuesday by the team are Cameron Berg, previously of Nebraska-Omaha, and Garrett Pyke, formerly of Alaska-Fairbanks.

Berg, a 6-foot, 192-pound forward who was a native of West Fargo, joins UND with two years of eligibility remaining.

Berg helped the Mavericks to their best conference finish in program history by scoring 10 goals and tallying 14 assists.

Berg appeared in 74 of 75 possible games for Nebraska-Omaha during his two years there, collecting 18 goals and 29 assists.

Pyke, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman from Ontario, will play for UND in his final year of college eligibility.

Pyke led all Nanook defensemen with 19 points this past season, and finished his Alaska career with eight goals and 33 assists in 81 games.

MARAUDERS ADD TRANSFER HEITKAMP

In a late-night announcement on Twitter, the University of Mary men's hockey account announced the transfer of two-time Midwest College Hockey First-Team defenseman Michael Heitkamp from Waldorf University.

Heitkamp scored eight goals and had 18 assists for the Warriors, and will further solidify what should continue to be a dominant blue line for the Marauders.

Heitkamp played youth hockey in the Bismarck area, and now returns to bolster the hometown hockey team as they transition to the ACHA D-I level.